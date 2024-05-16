Cisco to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Cisco at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
May 20, 2024
11:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET

Cisco Speaker: 
Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Moderator:
Samik Chatterjee, Executive Director, J.P. Morgan

