Cisco to Participate in RBC Conference

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nov 15, 2024, 16:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Cisco at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global TMIT Conference
Nov 20, 2024
8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 a.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:
Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Mark Patterson, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer

Moderator:
Matthew Hedberg, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:                       

Press Contact:

Sami Badri    

Robyn Blum

Cisco         

Cisco

469-420-4834  

408-930-8548

[email protected]      

[email protected]             

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

