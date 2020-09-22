Cision Analyzes Media Coverage of the Supreme Court and Presidential Town Halls

Before elaborating on the data, Cision expresses its deepest condolences to the Bader Ginsburg family.

"Justice Ginsburg was a champion of equality and inclusion, a voice for the voiceless, and a role model for millions," said Cision's Chief Marketing Officer, Maggie Lower. "Her brilliant mind, fighting spirit, and compassionate soul are core to Cision's values, and we are saddened by her loss but inspired by her legacy."

Due to the sad passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court appointments has propelled to the top of voters' minds and spiked in media coverage. Two weeks ago, when Cision assessed the eight most salient issues of the 2020 election, Supreme Court nominations received the second least amount of coverage – 1.4% of the total share of voice – despite being ranked the third most important voting issue by Pew Research. And in the 30 days between August 18th and September 17th, Cision tracked just over 15k Supreme Court mentions. Yet in the three days after Ginsburg's death, nearly 30k stories were published – generating significantly more coverage than any of the top voter issues.

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks to bring President Trump's Supreme Court nomination to a vote, the Supreme Court will prove to be one of the most covered and controversial issues of the election. Cision plans to continue tracking Supreme Court coverage, including local media in swing states.

This week's State of the Election also looks at the national media coverage of the recent presidential town halls. President Trump's town hall proved to earn significantly more coverage than Joe Biden's. Comparing earned media headlines that exclusively mentioned "Trump" or "Biden" showed that Trump-focused stories received more than 2x the coverage and 33.5x more social engagement.

To learn more about Cision and to view the full analysis click here.

Cision is politically unaffiliated and does not endorse any political parties, platforms, campaigns or candidates.

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

