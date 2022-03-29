Cision and Benzinga Announce Distribution Partnership

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision and Benzinga announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership on Cision PR Newswire's Homepage News product. Twenty-five million next generation investors rely on Benzinga for dynamic and innovative financial media access every month. This partnership will provide Benzinga's audience with additional high-value content while increasing the reach of designated press releases sent via PR Newswire. Brands that choose to amplify their press release with Homepage News will get direct placement on Benzinga's homepage within a widget dedicated to PR Newswire content.

Luke Jacobi, Director of Operations at Benzinga, commented that "Benzinga was created to level the playing field for individual investors and connect investors with actionable information. Establishing a deep relationship with Cision helps us to bridge the gap between information flow and individual investors."

Investors depend on Benzinga every day to power their investment decisions, understand why markets are moving and share ideas with a dedicated community. This new Homepage News distribution partnership will provide exposure to an audience of investors, influencers and the financial community. As a result, PR Newswire will be the only wire provider to offer premium homepage placements on Benzinga – giving customers direct access to targeted audiences that matter most.

"We are excited to partner with Benzinga. With this partnership, we will be able to amplify our clients' stories to audiences around the country," said Liam Power, SVP of Global Distribution at Cision. "We are delighted to increase market exposure for our clients by providing them with additional outlets to distribute their most important news."

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber. Benzinga's flagship product is Benzinga Pro, a renowned real-time stock market information source providing intelligence that, until recently, was only available to institutional investors. Investors depend on Benzinga Pro every day to power their investment decisions, understand why markets are moving and share ideas with a dedicated community.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

