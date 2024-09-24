Cision Earns Top Honors Following Global Rollout of CisionOne, Reinforcing Leadership in Communications Tech Innovation

CisionOne secures prestigious industry awards, reinforcing its global leadership position and setting new standards in media monitoring, insights, and social listening.

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, the global leader in media intelligence, brand monitoring, and strategic communications, today announces its recent achievement in winning two prestigious industry awards. Following the successful rollout of its flagship CisionOne platform across key global markets, Cision has been named by the Stevie Awards and MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its best-in-class PR and Communications solution, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and user experience.

Industry Honors

Wins in these highly competitive categories reinforce Cision's commitment to equip PR, communications and marketing professionals with providing cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that drive growth and success for brands worldwide.

2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence: CisionOne named New Product of the Year for the Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations Industries

CisionOne named 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards: CisionOne named Best Media Monitoring Solution

Since its launch, CisionOne has been lauded for its user-friendly platform and AI integrations, as well as the innovative ways it allows marketers and communications professionals the ability to keep their finger on the pulse of not just their brands – but their industries at large. "We built CisionOne to solve comms and PR professionals' real-world challenges and unlock real-time opportunities, and these award wins are great validation," said Dylan Vidal, Director of Global Product for CisionOne. "We're excited to bring new AI, workflow, and automation tools that will champion the role of the Comms team in 2025."

CisionOne Now Accessible to Communications and PR Professionals in Key Global Markets

Following a successful introduction in the US in October 2023, CisionOne has continued successive rollouts across Canada, the UK, DACH region, APAC and most recently, the Nordics, helping unlock opportunity for PR and Communications professionals and further shape the future of the communications industry. The team expects to launch in the France market in early October.

Learn more about CisionOne at cision.com/cisionone/.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cision Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.