Cision Releases 'Choose Your Own PR Adventure', An Interactive, Digital Game for Communicators

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of earned media software and services, today released Choose Your Own PR Adventure, a digital game featured on Cision.com. The game was built in-house by Cision's own marketing and design teams and was created with communications professionals in mind.

Choose Your Own PR Adventure gives players a variety of common PR scenarios to navigate through, including:

(PRNewsfoto/Cision)

Creating a successful pitch from start to finish

Finding the right influencer

Managing leaked news

Generating a report on PR performance

Understanding your competitors

Users can choose to experience the game via three different career options – PR Manager, Chief Marketing Officer or Digital Marketer – each designed with that job's responsibilities in mind.

"Working so closely with clients, Cision has very unique insight into the real-life challenges that PR and communications professionals face every day," said Jenn Deering Davis, Cision's Vice President of Global Comms, Content and Brand. "As always, it was important to our team that we create interactive content that was fun for users to engage with, but that would also provide them with real value and tools."

This is the first game of its kind that Cision has produced. There is no cost to play the game, and it is available to anyone in the United States.

To play Choose Your Own PR Adventure, click here.

About Cision

Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager, Cision

cisionpr@cision.com

SOURCE Cision

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

