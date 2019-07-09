Cision® Unveils the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud®, Designed to Empower Communications Teams

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced the next generation Cision Communications Cloud – the company's communications platform that delivers best-in-class earned media monitoring and analytics, improved influencer campaigns, and paid audience targeting. In January, Cision announced that it had acquired startups TrendKite and Falcon.io, providing the company with additional innovative capabilities. TrendKite's powerful monitoring and analytics have been integrated with Cision's comprehensive content, media database, newswire distribution, and business results attribution capabilities. This updated Cision Communications Cloud platform delivers an improved user experience, more intelligent and interactive reporting, and better campaign execution for PR and communications teams.

"This is an exciting time for Cision as we continue to evolve after our recent acquisitions," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "By taking the very best elements from across our product portfolio, we've created an inclusive earned media management platform that sets us apart from anything else in the market. According to a 2018 Cision/PR Week Survey, 77% of comms professionals feel they could better measure the ROI of their work, and the next generation of Cision Communications Cloud is built to empower them to do so. We're offering an end-to-end workflow, real-time insights, and the only communications platform that truly measures the value of earned media."

With the next generation Cision Communications Cloud, comms teams will now have the following enhanced capabilities:

Fast, flexible monitoring and analytics: Cision's acquisition of TrendKite brings new earned media monitoring and analytics to every step of the comms workflow – from influencer discovery to business results reporting. The new functionality includes unlimited dashboards, real-time alerts, AI-powered insights, image monitoring, and social listening.

Engage audiences personally and at scale: The Cision Communications Cloud features the largest contact database available to PR pros, with more than 1.4 million professional media profiles and 910 million social influencer profiles, searchable by interest, expertise, and audience demographics. Press release distribution by Cision PR Newswire, which generates up to 2x the search traffic as our closest competitor, integration with G Suite and Office 365, and social campaign management are also available in the updated Cision Communications Cloud.

Integrate paid media tools to get more from earned media campaigns: Building on its industry-leading Cision ID solutions such as Impact, a business results and ROI measurement solution, the Cision Communications Cloud now delivers earned-media-informed custom audience creation, targeting and activation. Cision provides the only solution to measure true earned media reach across millions of online publications. Users can create custom interest audiences based on earned media engagement to activate in their MadTech™ solutions and measure the conversion of these campaigns.

"There's a reason The Brookings Institution has worked with Cision for as long as we have," said Brennan Hoban, Communications Manager of The Brookings Institution, a Cision client. "Cision makes advancements with clients' needs top of mind, improving our workflow and overall results. They're pushing the industry forward, and we can't wait to see what else is in store."

The next generation Cision Communications Cloud is available now in the United States and will soon be available globally. To learn more about the Cision Communications Cloud, please visit www.cision.com.

