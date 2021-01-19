Cision's CMO Maggie Lower Named to Global List of LGBT+ Role Models

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision is happy to announce that its Chief Marketing Officer, Maggie Lower, has been named to the "OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List" for the third consecutive year.

Maggie Lower, Cision's Chief Marketing Officer

The OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, showcase LGBT+ business leaders and allies who are breaking down barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces worldwide. Role models in the LGBT+ Executives category were chosen based on their influence on LGBT+ inclusion inside and outside of the workplace, business achievements, and the seniority level and impact of their role.

"Our diversity and inclusion enables us to enjoy a better working environment, strengthen communities and build a stronger business," said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision. "Maggie is someone who leads by example to drive acceptance and positive change. We are delighted that Maggie has been recognized as a global role model again this year and are proud of, and inspired by, the work she and other LGBT+ advocates do to empower others every day."

"I'm thrilled to be celebrating another amazing group of LGBT+ and Ally Role Models from across the globe who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent," said Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE. "LGBT+ discrimination is still prevalent across the world and Role Models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work."

Maggie is a long-time advocate and influencer for LGBT+ rights. As CMO of Cision, she drives global marketing and PR strategies for a company that helps organizations share news, including social advocacy efforts, with audiences around the world. Maggie is a well-known fixture on the speaking circuit, promoting LGBT+-friendly policies, women in leadership and recruitment of workers of different sexual identities, races, ethnicities and belief systems. She is a leader in The Collective, an executive forum working to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and communities, and serves as an executive mentor of rising marketing stars with the U.S. Marketing Academy.

Cision has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion at every level within its organization and was recently named one of the Top Diversity Employers for 2021 by Diversityjobs.com.

