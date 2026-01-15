Cisive Achieves PBSA-BSOAP Accreditation Following Successful Process Audit

EASTON, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisive, a leading provider of technology and compliance-driven background screening, workforce risk management, and data services, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its required accreditation audit and has been formally awarded accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). This renewed accreditation status continues Cisive's long-standing history as a PBSA member company since 2005 and as an accredited organization since the inception of the organization's accreditation program—originally launched as BSAAP—in 2009.

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive and independent review of the company's compliance framework, policies, and operational controls. Successfully achieving accreditation demonstrates Cisive's ongoing commitment to meeting rigorous industry standards and maintaining a strong culture of compliance and accountability.

"I believe this to be a definitive win for Cisive brands, noting an accomplishment that was not only successfully achieved, but earned through rigorous preparation, discipline, and a sustained commitment to regulatory excellence," said Michael Kendrick, Sr. Manager of Cisive Corporate Compliance. "This accreditation validates the strength of our internal controls and the dedication of our operational teams."

This milestone provides added assurance to clients, partners, and stakeholders that Cisive operates in accordance with recognized best practices and remains focused on continuous improvement.

About the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and Accreditation Program

While the PBSA itself (formerly the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, or NAPBS) was founded in 2003, the formal accreditation program that sets professional standards and requires rigorous, independent audits was developed and implemented a several years later. To achieve accreditation status, companies must undergo a comprehensive audit of their policies and procedures in six key areas to achieve and maintain this accreditation:

Information Security

Legal and Compliance

Client Education

Researcher and Data Standards

Verification Services Standards

Business Practices

The accreditation must be renewed every five years, with a surveillance audit conducted three years into the cycle, to ensure ongoing compliance with industry standards.

About Cisive

Cisive is a trusted partner for comprehensive, high-risk compliance-driven background screening and workforce monitoring solutions, specializing in highly regulated industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and transportation. We catch what others miss, and we are dedicated to helping our clients effortlessly secure the right talent. As a global leader, Cisive empowers organizations to hire with confidence.

Through our PreCheck division, Cisive provides specialized background screening and credentialing solutions tailored for healthcare organizations, ensuring patient and workforce safety. Driver iQ, our transportation-focused division, delivers FMCSA-compliant screening and monitoring solutions that help carriers hire and retain the safest drivers on the road.

Unlike traditional background screening providers, Cisive takes a technology-first approach powered by advanced automation, human expertise, and compliance intelligence—all delivered through a scalable platform. Our solutions include continuous workforce monitoring, identity verification, criminal record screening, license monitoring, drug & health screening, and global background checks.

SOURCE Cisive