"Citadel Aviation Launches 2026 with 13 VIP Aircraft Projects, Redefining Advanced Technology and Connectivity Upgrades"

LAKE CHARLES, La., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Aviation is kicking off 2026 with remarkable momentum, securing 13 new VIP aircraft projects in January alone. These projects focus on advanced technology and connectivity upgrades for elite, privatized narrow- and wide-body commercial sized aircraft, reflecting the growing demand for state-of-the-art in-flight systems among discerning aircraft owners.

This surge underscores a clear industry trend: a rising emphasis on premium upgrades and cutting-edge technological enhancements. Citadel Aviation leads this movement, delivering tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate premier connectivity with comprehensive aircraft modifications. Each project is meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of its clients, ensuring every aircraft is equipped with the latest advancements.

"Starting the year with such strong momentum highlights our team's exceptional technical expertise and the trust our clients place in us," said Noel Christen, Vice President of Operations at Citadel Aviation. "Aligned with our CEO Greg Colgan's vision, we are dedicated to transforming the industry by combining unmatched technical proficiency with earned credibility, built on transparency and a highly personalized customer experience."

In addition to its modification projects, Citadel Aviation is enhancing its client support with specialized Aircraft on Ground (AOG) services. Dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) AOG teams are available 24/7 to provide rapid, on-site assistance for grounded aircraft, ensuring immediate repairs without the need for a maintenance facility. For AOG support, contact [email protected] or call +1.337.304.3104.

Citadel is enhancing its connectivity services with specialized teams for Starlink Business Aviation Products. As an authorized Starlink dealer, Citadel offers comprehensive support including kit procurement, seamless installation, and real-time troubleshooting for narrow- and wide-bodied aircraft. Whether at your aircraft's hangar or through dedicated service lines at our Lake Charles, Louisiana facility, Citadel ensures minimal downtime while delivering cutting-edge aviation connectivity with unmatched efficiency. Citadel is committed to exceptional post-project support, backed by a 24-month warranty on workmanship and installation services.

With a strong start to 2026, Citadel Aviation continues to set the standard for innovation, reliability, and client-focused service in the aviation industry. For more information about Citadel Aviation's services and capabilities, contact [email protected] or call +1.337.240.5577.

Ready to Elevate Your Aviation Experience?

Experience unparalleled support and cutting-edge innovation with Citadel Aviation.

Media Contact:

MD Savoy

[email protected]

SOURCE Citadel Aviation