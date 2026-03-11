Citadel Credit Union Appoints Bonnie Levitt as Chief Human Resources Officer

Experienced human capital leader to guide Citadel's people strategy during a period of growth and transformation

EXTON, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union today announced that Bonnie Levitt has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Levitt brings over 20 years' experience in human resources, leadership development, organizational design, compensation, and inclusion. She will lead Citadel's enterprise-wide people strategy as the organization continues its strategic expansion following its recent charter conversion.

Bonnie Levitt

As CHRO, Levitt will oversee all aspects of Citadel's talent agenda, including leadership and career development, succession planning, performance management, organizational effectiveness, total rewards, and culture and engagement initiatives. Her work will play a critical role in supporting Citadel's long-term strategy to strengthen its workforce, empower leaders, and build a high-performing, inclusive culture.

Levitt joins Citadel from U.S. Bank, where she served as a senior Talent Consultant supporting national Asset Management and Commercial Banking businesses. She advised senior executives on strategic HR initiatives ranging from compensation and change management to talent planning, leadership coaching, and employee engagement. She also led the post-acquisition integration of more than 200 employees and was honored with U.S. Bank's highest recognition for excellence in strategic execution.

"Bonnie is a proven and principled leader who understands that a strong culture is the foundation of strong performance," said Bill Brown, President & CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "Her ability to align talent with business outcomes, along with her commitment to building accountable, inclusive teams, will help us continue to strengthen Citadel for our employees, members, and communities."

"I'm honored to join Citadel at such an exciting moment in its journey," said Levitt. "Citadel's mission, to build financial strength for those we serve, starts with the people who carry that mission forward every day. I look forward to supporting our teams, strengthening our culture, and helping ensure Citadel is an exceptional place to build a career."

Levitt holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Georgetown University. She holds PHR and SHRM‑CP certifications, as well as credentials in anti-racism leadership and Hogan assessment facilitation.

Levitt succeeds Mike Alieo, who is retiring after more than four years of service to Citadel. He leaves a legacy of commitment to the organization and its employees.

Levitt's appointment reflects Citadel's continued investment in leadership excellence, talent development, and a culture grounded in opportunity, transparency, and respect as it enters its next phase of responsible growth.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution providing banking, investment, and insurance services to more than 285,000 members. With approximately $6.6 billion in assets and 25 branches, Citadel is one of the Greater Philadelphia region's largest credit unions, serving individuals, families, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania and under a Federal Multiple Common Bond charter that allows membership eligibility throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring states, including Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2025 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and is a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

Federally insured by NCUA.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union