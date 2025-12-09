Citadel Credit Union Contributes Over $550,000 to Community Organizations in 2025

Citadel partnered with more than 30 organizations and participated in 121 community events, with employees contributing over 2,000 volunteer hours. More than 300 Citadel employees and their family and friends took part in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Parkway Run and Walk, for which Citadel served as premier sponsor for the sixth year. The event raised more than $1.8 million for CHOP's Cancer Center.

"Community engagement is central to who we are as an organization," said Bill Brown, President and CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "The work our Citadel Cares team has accomplished this year, combined with the enthusiasm our employees have shown for volunteering and supporting these causes, is proof that this commitment runs throughout our culture."

Citadel Cares operates through four pillars: financial literacy, education, community and economic development, and health and wellness. In 2025, Citadel conducted nearly 30 financial literacy programs across its service area, raised and donated more than $300,000 to CHOP, and contributed $86,000 through its Citadel Heart of Learning Awards program for teachers and school grants. Citadel also provided $76,500 in support of affordable housing organizations, including Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, and Good Works.

To address food insecurity, Citadel allocated more than $65,000 to regional food security organizations, including the Chester County Food Bank and Philabundance. It supported these efforts through employee-led food drives and volunteer support. In November, the credit union held a month-long food drive to assist those affected by the suspension of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. It redirected holiday event funds to bolster food insecurity programs.

In early 2025, Citadel appointed Steve Miller as Vice President of Community Engagement and Philanthropy to help guide the expansion of Citadel Cares and deepen relationships across the region.

"When we formalized the Citadel Cares team last year, our goal was to deepen relationships in the communities where we operate and ensure our philanthropic efforts reflected our members' values," said Miller. "The response from our employees has been tremendous. Beyond the hours we track through formal Citadel Cares initiatives, our branch teams are organizing their own volunteer efforts, showing how embedded this work has become."

This year, Citadel introduced the Employee Choice Awards, allocating $20,000 across two cycles to enable employees to nominate and vote on nonprofits to receive $1,000 grants.

Other organizations supported in 2025 include Chester County United Way, Esperanza, Urban Affairs Coalition, West Chester University Foundation, Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, the Foundation of Delaware County, and Ronald McDonald House Charities, among others.

Learn more about Citadel Cares and its community impact, and watch our recap: Citadel Cares 2025: Empowering our Communities.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 275,000 members. At $6.5 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, and a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com .

Federally insured by NCUA.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union