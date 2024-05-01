Citadel Credit Union Appoints New Members to its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee

EXTON, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union proudly announces the addition of two distinguished members to both its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee, reflecting its ongoing commitment to strong governance, business evolution and community service. Jessica Schuler and Madhav Gopal have joined the credit union's Board of Directors, and Crystal Nguyen and Jennifer Frost have been appointed to the Supervisory Committee.

From left to right: Citadel CEO Bill Brown, Board member Madhav Gopal, Board member Jessica Schuler, Chairwoman of the Board Claudia Hellebush, Board member Joe Glace.

New Board Members:

Jessica Schuler, previously Chair of the Supervisory Committee, joins the Board of Directors with extensive experience in the insurance and financial services industry, including her current role as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Marsh McLennan Agency. Her previous positions at Sallie Mae and Independence Blue Cross have prepared her to contribute significantly to Citadel's communications and member engagement strategies. Schuler holds a B.S. and an M.S. in Communications from Drexel University.

Madhav Gopal transitions to the Board of Directors following eight years on the Supervisory Committee. He is a member of the Board's Enterprise Risk Management and Nominating & Succession Committees. As the Chief Information Security Officer at JKBX, Gopal brings more than 25 years of experience in global security and operations. Gopal is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

New Supervisory Committee Members:

Crystal Nguyen joins Citadel's Supervisory Committee. As a Program Manager at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Nguyen brings over six years of expertise in leadership and innovative program management, including the establishment of the Salon Services Team and the Telehealth Navigator Program. She holds an MBA from Drexel University, specializing in Leadership and Change Management.

Jennifer Frost joined Citadel's Supervisory Committee in April 2024. She is the CEO and Founder of Frost Consult LLC, a consultancy focusing on operational efficiency in financial services. With over 25 years in banking, her prior roles include Director of Operations and Technology at Republic First Bank and Chief Information Technology Officer at QNB Bank. Jennifer is also involved in community service as a member of the Bucks County Community College Foundation Board and the Society for Information Management (SIM).

"We are thrilled to welcome our new BOD and Supervisory Committee members. Their diverse expertise and dedicated leadership are vital as we continue to innovate and serve our members with integrity," said Bill Brown, President & CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "I am confident that their contributions will continue to propel Citadel towards even greater achievements in our mission to provide secure, valuable, and community-focused financial services."

A Commitment to Volunteer Service:

Citadel Credit Union is proud to be a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution. Our Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee are unpaid volunteers dedicated to serving our member-owners rather than shareholders. This structure ensures that our focus remains squarely on delivering value and service to our members.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $5.9 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, a 2023 Faces of Philanthropy Award recipient from the Philadelphia Business Journal, and a certified 2023 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union