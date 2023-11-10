Nomination Period Opens for the 23rd Annual Citadel Heart of Learning Awards

Nominations are accepted at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate. Posters will be provided in schools across the area with QR codes directly linking to the form. In addition to a written nomination form, Citadel will accept video nominations on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, tagging @citadelcreditunion on TikTok or @CitadelBanking on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #CitadelHeartofLearning.

Winners will be announced in May 2024 and will receive a total of $60,000 in grants and awards, along with a heart-shaped, glass-blown trophy.

"Recognizing and celebrating educators who make a difference in the lives of young people throughout the Greater Philadelphia area is an honor for us all at Citadel," said Bill Brown, President & CEO, Citadel Credit Union. "Citadel's commitment to the community is one of the values that brought me to the organization, and we are thrilled and humbled to give back to these impactful individuals year after year."

The Citadel Heart of Learning Award is one of Citadel's longest standing initiatives, officially founded 23 years ago in partnership with the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) to acknowledge local teachers who go above and beyond, both in and out of the classroom. Throughout the program's history, over 400 teachers have received this prestigious award out of thousands of nominations received each year.

"It's great to see administrators and entire schools get involved to rally around their teachers," said Mike Schnably, Co-Founder, Citadel Heart of Learning Awards. "We have so many amazing educators, schools, and districts here in Southeast PA, and we'd like to give them a reason to celebrate."

Complete eligibility information and details can be found at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 255,000 members. At over $5.7 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2022 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com .

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union