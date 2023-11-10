Nomination Period Opens for the 23rd Annual Citadel Heart of Learning Awards

News provided by

Citadel Credit Union

10 Nov, 2023, 14:21 ET

Online submission forms nominating local teachers, as well as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook video submissions, to be accepted through January 15, 2024

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union announced today the nomination period for its annual Citadel Heart of Learning Awards program has officially begun and will remain open through January 15, 2024.

The program honors local teachers throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties who go above and beyond for their students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Meet the Winners of the 2023 Citadel Heart of Learning Awards and visit CitadelBanking.com/Nominate to submit an outstanding teacher in your life.
Meet the Winners of the 2023 Citadel Heart of Learning Awards and visit CitadelBanking.com/Nominate to submit an outstanding teacher in your life.
The nomination period is now open for the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards! Hear from last year's winners on what it means for teachers to be recognized and honored, then visit CitadelBanking.com/Nominate to submit an outstanding teacher in your life.
The nomination period is now open for the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards! Hear from last year's winners on what it means for teachers to be recognized and honored, then visit CitadelBanking.com/Nominate to submit an outstanding teacher in your life.
Previous winner Dante Coles, Malvern Preparatory School, at the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony at The Mann Center in Philadelphia
Previous winner Dante Coles, Malvern Preparatory School, at the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony at The Mann Center in Philadelphia
Previous winner Gianna Lozzi, in her classroom at George Washington High School, The School District of Philadelphia
Previous winner Gianna Lozzi, in her classroom at George Washington High School, The School District of Philadelphia
Previous winner Shawntae Brabham, Disston Elementary, at the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony at The Mann Center in Philadelphia
Previous winner Shawntae Brabham, Disston Elementary, at the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony at The Mann Center in Philadelphia
Citadel Heart of Learning Award - a prestigious Greater Philadelphia teaching excellence award offered by Citadel Credit Union. (PRNewsfoto/Citadel Credit Union)
Citadel Heart of Learning Award - a prestigious Greater Philadelphia teaching excellence award offered by Citadel Credit Union. (PRNewsfoto/Citadel Credit Union)
Meet the Winners of the 2023 Citadel Heart of Learning Awards and visit CitadelBanking.com/Nominate to submit an outstanding teacher in your life.
The nomination period is now open for the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards! Hear from last year's winners on what it means for teachers to be recognized and honored, then visit CitadelBanking.com/Nominate to submit an outstanding teacher in your life.
Previous winner Dante Coles, Malvern Preparatory School, at the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony at The Mann Center in Philadelphia Previous winner Gianna Lozzi, in her classroom at George Washington High School, The School District of Philadelphia Previous winner Shawntae Brabham, Disston Elementary, at the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards ceremony at The Mann Center in Philadelphia Citadel Heart of Learning Award - a prestigious Greater Philadelphia teaching excellence award offered by Citadel Credit Union. (PRNewsfoto/Citadel Credit Union)

Nominations are accepted at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate. Posters will be provided in schools across the area with QR codes directly linking to the form. In addition to a written nomination form, Citadel will accept video nominations on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, tagging @citadelcreditunion on TikTok or @CitadelBanking on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #CitadelHeartofLearning.

Winners will be announced in May 2024 and will receive a total of $60,000 in grants and awards, along with a heart-shaped, glass-blown trophy.

"Recognizing and celebrating educators who make a difference in the lives of young people throughout the Greater Philadelphia area is an honor for us all at Citadel," said Bill Brown, President & CEO, Citadel Credit Union. "Citadel's commitment to the community is one of the values that brought me to the organization, and we are thrilled and humbled to give back to these impactful individuals year after year."

The Citadel Heart of Learning Award is one of Citadel's longest standing initiatives, officially founded 23 years ago in partnership with the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) to acknowledge local teachers who go above and beyond, both in and out of the classroom. Throughout the program's history, over 400 teachers have received this prestigious award out of thousands of nominations received each year.

"It's great to see administrators and entire schools get involved to rally around their teachers," said Mike Schnably, Co-Founder, Citadel Heart of Learning Awards. "We have so many amazing educators, schools, and districts here in Southeast PA, and we'd like to give them a reason to celebrate."

Complete eligibility information and details can be found at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate.

About Citadel Credit Union
Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 255,000 members. At over $5.7 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2022 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.