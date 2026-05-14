Citadel Credit Union Celebrates First Philadelphia Branch with Official Ribbon Cutting and Community Block Party

Elected officials, community leaders, and neighbors mark Citadel's Overbrook Park debut, with Cedar Park branch set to follow this fall.

EXTON, Pa., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union, a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution, officially celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 8, followed by a community block party on Saturday, May 9, in Overbrook Park.

Bill Brown, Citadel President and CEO, is joined by credit union and community leaders as he cuts the ribbon on the newest branch location in Overbrook Park.

Located at 7557 Haverford Avenue, the Overbrook Park branch marks Citadel's 25th location and represents the credit union's first physical branch within the City of Philadelphia. The ribbon cutting brought together Citadel leaders, elected officials, local business representatives, community partners, and neighborhood residents to commemorate the milestone.

Citadel's President & CEO, Bill Brown, welcomed guests and spoke about the significance of Citadel's first Philadelphia branch, with additional remarks from Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr.; Dawn Summerville, Deputy Commerce Director, City of Philadelphia; Senator Vincent Hughes; and William Nasir of the Haverford Avenue Business Association. Speakers highlighted the importance of expanding financial access, supporting small businesses, and creating new community-focused resources in Overbrook Park.

"This is more than the opening of a branch. It is a story about community, partnership, and what we can do together," said Brown, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "We are proud to open Citadel's first Philadelphia branch here in Overbrook Park and to create a place that brings people together around financial access, financial inclusion, stability, hope, and opportunity. Our commitment to Philadelphia is not just about buildings. It is about relationships, listening, getting involved, and working alongside the people and organizations that have been serving this community for years."

The Overbrook Park branch was designed to go beyond traditional banking by serving as both a full-service financial center and a community resource. In addition to personal and business banking, mortgage lending services, and financial counseling, the branch includes a community room available at no cost to local nonprofits, neighborhood groups and Citadel partners for meetings, workshops, and events.

"This branch is also a place for learning and community," Brown said. "We built a community room because we know that nonprofits, businesses, and neighborhood partners sometimes need space to gather, plan, and serve. We are opening our doors, our arms, and our hearts to this community."

Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. also spoke during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcomed Citadel's investment in Overbrook Park.

"This is a big deal," said Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. "Citadel could have chosen many places for its first Philadelphia branch, and they chose Overbrook Park. They chose this community for its vibrancy, its people, and its small-town feel within a big city. The civic association, business association, and residents showed that they wanted Citadel here as a good neighbor, and I am proud and pleased to welcome them."

The celebration continued on Saturday, May 9, with a free community block party that brought neighbors and families together for food, games, prizes, music, and a day of connection in Overbrook Park.

"Being part of this community goes beyond brick and mortar. It is about being a great neighbor, a trusted financial partner, a resource, and a caring partner," Brown said. "It is about helping individuals, families, small businesses, and community organizations prosper, because it is not just about one group prospering. It is about all of us prospering together."

The Overbrook Park opening is part of Citadel's broader Philadelphia expansion strategy. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Brown announced that Citadel's second Philadelphia location is already under construction in Cedar Park.

"Overbrook Park is our first location, but we are just getting started," Brown said. "Our next location in Philadelphia is already under construction at 4900 Baltimore Avenue in Cedar Park, and it will be our second full-service branch in the City of Philadelphia. That does not happen by accident. The support we have built here gives us the confidence and belief that our next location will continue to serve Philadelphia."

The Cedar Park branch will bring Citadel's full-service banking model to one of West Philadelphia's established neighborhood commercial corridors, an area where residents, small businesses, and civic partners have long shaped the community's growth. The location builds on Citadel's focus on financial access, community partnership, and homeownership support.

One additional Philadelphia location is planned for 2027 as part of Citadel's broader strategy to expand access to financial services in neighborhoods where more than 17,000 members already live, work, worship, and study. Future branches are designed to function as community hubs, offering financial education, space for local partnerships, and neighborhood-focused programming.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution providing banking, investment, and insurance services to more than 285,000 members. With approximately $6.6 billion in assets and 25 branches, Citadel is one of the Greater Philadelphia region's largest credit unions, serving individuals, families, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania and under a Federal Multiple Common Bond charter that allows membership eligibility throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring states, including Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2025 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and is a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union