Citadel Credit Union Hires Community Lending Officer

This New Role Will Lead Efforts Focused on Commitment to Underserved Communities

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelbin "KC" Carolina as the company's new Community Lending Officer, effective August 2, 2024. The addition of this position, which is being filled via internal promotion, underscores Citadel's commitment to ensuring broader representation across its footprint with a focus on underserved communities.

In this role, Mr. Carolina will proactively identify, develop, and maintain a quality network of community and business relationships that serve as a source of referrals for new mortgage lending opportunities. The primary focus of these efforts will be in majority-minority census tracts within the communities Citadel serves.

This new role represents a growing focus area for Citadel, promoting home ownership and financial education in underserved markets. By prioritizing community lending, Citadel aims to enhance access to financial resources for underserved populations and foster economic growth within majority-minority census tracts. This initiative is part of a broader effort to extend Citadel's reach and impact, ensuring that all members of the community have the opportunity to achieve financial stability and home ownership.

Mr. Carolina brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in residential and business lending, having previously served at one of Citadel's branches. Mr. Carolina's accomplishments at Citadel thus far demonstrate his dedication to providing exceptional service and financial guidance. He has consistently demonstrated a high level of courtesy and efficiency with customers, continuously exceeding expectations and applying Citadel's Class Service Principles of Accuracy, Convenience, Respect, and Value. Mr. Carolina has developed and maintained strong relationships with business partners and specialists in other departments to maximize sales opportunities. His deep understanding of industry trends, risks, and how they impact both the customer and Citadel has been a significant asset to the organization. Mr. Carolina's expertise aligns perfectly with the mission of this new role and Citadel's overarching trajectory.

Bill Brown, President & CEO of Citadel Credit Union, commented, "We are thrilled to promote and welcome KC to this pivotal role. His extensive experience and deep connections within the community make him the ideal leader to drive our community lending efforts. At Citadel, we are committed to investing in both our employees and the communities we serve. This new initiative is a major focus area for us as we expand our products and services to ensure that members across our entire footprint have the opportunity to achieve financial stability and home ownership."

The promotion of Mr. Carolina highlights Citadel's dedication to investing in its current employees and providing them with new and improved growth opportunities. Citadel prioritizes nurturing and expanding the expertise of its team members, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to advance within the organization. By promoting from within, Citadel capitalizes on the existing knowledge and skills of its employees while reinforcing its commitment to career development and employee satisfaction.

