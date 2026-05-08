Citadel EHS Expands Pacific Northwest Industrial Hygiene, Safety, Engineering, and Environmental Services with Senior Leadership Additions

PORTLAND, Ore. and SEATTLE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS announced the addition of two senior professionals as part of its continued expansion in the Pacific Northwest, strengthening the firm's industrial hygiene, safety consulting, and environmental engineering capabilities to meet growing regional demand across Oregon and Washington.

Brett Phillips joins Citadel EHS as a Principal Consultant in Industrial Hygiene & Safety, based in Portland, Oregon. Brett brings more than 37 years of environmental health and safety experience spanning consulting, international construction EHS, and facilities management. He has supported clients across manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals, transportation, utilities, construction, energy, and semiconductor industries, and he specializes in advising leadership on techniques for advancing safety culture. Brett is also a founding and current board member of the SafeBuild Alliance, which advances construction safety practices in the Portland metro area. At Citadel EHS, Brett will support comprehensive EHS services in the Pacific Northwest and around the globe.

Craig Peterson joins Citadel EHS as a Principal in Engineering & Environmental Sciences, supporting the firm's Pacific Northwest operations. Craig brings more than 25 years of experience in environmental due diligence, remediation, and regulatory compliance and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. His background includes leading complex environmental investigations, remediation design, vapor mitigation systems, and regulatory coordination for public and private-sector clients.

Craig will support continued growth in environmental services across the Pacific Northwest, including the greater Seattle region and clients throughout Oregon and Washington.

These leadership additions reflect Citadel EHS' commitment to expanding its Pacific Northwest footprint while maintaining consistent technical standards and delivering practical, client-focused solutions.

About Citadel EHS

Citadel EHS is a leading environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm providing integrated services, including industrial hygiene, safety consulting, environmental engineering and science, environmental permitting, building sciences, and ESG strategies. Citadel EHS combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative, values-driven approach.

SOURCE Citadel EHS