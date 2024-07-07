Citadel EHS Welcomes Janet Peters to Board of Directors

GLENDALE, Calif., July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS an award winning environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Janet Peters to its Board of Directors.

Janet Peters brings a wealth of experience in environmental consulting and strategic leadership to the board. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ensero Solutions, where she has played a pivotal role in the company's significant growth and development. Janet's extensive career includes senior leadership roles at Arcadis US and the Lovinklaan Foundation, where she spearheaded transformative initiatives in Environmental Health and Safety, Governance, and Global Team Development.

"Janet's deep understanding of environmental and safety governance, coupled with her proven track record in strategic planning and operational excellence, makes her an outstanding addition to our board," said Loren Witkin, CEO of Citadel EHS. "We are confident that her insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth in our industry."

With Janet Peters on our Board of Directors, Citadel EHS is well-positioned to advance its mission and achieve new heights of success.

SOURCE Citadel EHS