Citation Capital Closes Inaugural Fund with $1.2 Billion in Total Commitments

Oversubscribed at final close, Citation Fund I is a seeded portfolio having made four mid-market investments since launch

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citation Capital ("Citation"), a private equity firm specializing in partnering with founder- and family-led businesses, today announced the final close of its inaugural fund, Citation Fund I (the "Fund"). The Fund was oversubscribed, reaching its hard cap of $1.1 billion in third-party limited partner ("LP") commitments with additional commitments from the GP and affiliates, bringing total investable capital in Fund I to $1.2 billion. Inclusive of co-invest capital, Citation manages $2.1 billion AuM.

The Fund received commitments from a premier group of pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, funds of funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices. The caliber of Citation's investor base reflects both the strong investor conviction in Citation's leadership and strategy and the firm's disciplined approach to partner selection.

"This Fund brings together a world-class set of limited partners and we are grateful for their support," said Tiffany K. Hagge, Founder and Managing Partner of Citation. "Citation was founded on the belief that we had a differentiated team, investment strategy, and approach to founder- and family-led businesses that would resonate across the institutional investor universe; the success of Fund I reflects a shared conviction in our vision."

Citation was founded by Tiffany K. Hagge and Lydie B. Hudson, alongside Spencer Almy and Santiago Castelazo as original Partners and members of the firm's leadership team. Together they bring decades of private equity investing and operating experience, with a shared history of partnering with founder- and family-led businesses. Since its inception, Citation has completed four investments: Cibo Vita, Aptive Environmental, Gallo Mechanical, and World Travel Holdings.

"This milestone reflects the trust of our investors in our team, strategy, and the founders we back," said Lydie B. Hudson, Co-Founder and President of Citation. "We are excited to continue partnering with exceptional founder- and family-led businesses in pursuit of delivering outstanding results for our investors and the constituents they serve."

Citation Fund I will continue to execute the firm's strategy of investing in a diversified portfolio of middle-market businesses in the services, industrials, and consumer sectors across North America. According to third party sources, Citation Fund I is ranked in the top ten largest inaugural buyout funds in the last decade and is the largest female-founded buyout fund ever launched.

About Citation Capital

Founded in 2023 by Tiffany K. Hagge and Lydie B. Hudson, Citation is a next generation private equity firm specializing in mid-cap control buyout investments in the services, industrial, and select consumer sectors across North America. With a strong track record of partnering with founder- and family-led businesses, the Citation team continues to build upon its investments in businesses with defensible market potential, while preserving and compounding the legacies of families and founders. Citation is built on shared values and our relentless focus on performance, generating value through a hands-on, differentiated approach. Citation is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with an office in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit Citation.Capital.

Contact

Prosek Partners on behalf of Citation: [email protected]

SOURCE Citation Capital, LLC