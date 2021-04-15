CITGO Adds GEP Savings Project Management Solution To Drive Cost Savings

CLARK, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that CITGO Petroleum Corporation, a leading U.S. fuel and petrochemical refiner, is expanding its use of GEP SMART™ procurement software. CITGO is adding Savings Project Management to plan, execute and track projects and cost-savings initiatives through every stage of the procurement process.

CITGO first selected GEP's industry-leading cloud-native direct and indirect procurement software platform in January 2020. According to CITGO Interim General Manager of Procurement John Declouette, "GEP's Savings Project Management function provides a full life cycle view of the project from an ideation phase to the realization phase, enabling CITGO to update the projected, negotiated and realized savings in each stage of the procurement process."

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GEP

Related Links

www.gepsoftware.com

