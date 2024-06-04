CITGO Awards $125,000 in Grants to Fuel Community Resilience This Hurricane Season

Grants to fund Houston, Corpus Christi and Lake Charles disaster resilience efforts as hurricane season begins

HOUSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As June 1 marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, CITGO remains committed to supporting and promoting safety and storm preparedness along the Gulf Coast. CITGO is donating $125,000 in resilience grants to nonprofits working to keep people safe, informed and prepared in the Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas areas, and in Lake Charles, La.

"Working with these organizations, we want to help equip our communities with the tools and resources they need to navigate the challenges of the upcoming storm season," said CITGO Vice President of Human Resources and Support Services Kresha Sivinski. "The proactive steps we take now to prepare for this time of year are so important – it's about bringing people together and helping them protect themselves. As a part of these communities, there is nothing more rewarding for us at CITGO than taking care of people in the face of adversity."

In Houston, CITGO awarded a grant to Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston for Operation IMpact. Funds support the distribution of five meals worth of nonperishable food to 5,000 homebound seniors in the Greater Houston and Galveston area through the Meals on Wheels program. On June 1, CITGO volunteers delivered the nonperishable food and provided seniors with updated disaster preparation and emergency services information, should inclement weather hit and disrupt Meals on Wheels services for affected seniors.

CITGO is also providing funds to the Gulf of Mexico Alliance to support the Corpus Christi community and enhance overall resilience to future hazards. Using an integrated approach, this project will engage city stakeholders in a Community Resilience Index (CRI) workshop, the result of which will identify vulnerabilities and plans for projects that increase resilience to storms, flooding and other hazards. The grant will fund a project that addresses an identified resiliency gap from the workshop. The program will enhance community engagement and collaboration, optimize resource allocation, address community needs and promote sustainable community development.

In partnership with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, CITGO is supporting the resilience of an estimated 50 homes in Calcasieu Parish. At the request of homeowners and residents in the parish, contractors will remove stray branches or weakened trees near residences. Trimming trees before hurricane season prevents potential property destruction and injuries due to falling branches and trees caused by high winds and heavy rains. These services will enhance the resilience of homes during high-wind storms, which means more residents can stay in their homes following a natural disaster while minimizing cleanup efforts.

Disaster Relief and Resilience is a core pillar of CITGO community investments, which also include Education, Environment, and Health. Learn more at citgo.com/responsibility.

