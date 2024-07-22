CITGO Boosts Club CITGO Loyalty Program with New Initiatives

Pilot Launched to Evaluate Enhancements, Reward Frequent and Super Premium Fuel Customers

HOUSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation is taking its Club CITGO Customer loyalty program to new heights with customer-facing enhancements and technology upgrades. These enhancements are part of a special pilot test launching in Q3 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Leveraging the Club CITGO app, the primary purpose of the pilot is to test different types of rewards to better serve customers and understand which are most well-received. These include:

Premier Status Savings: Members who meet a minimum number of transactions and gallons purchased will earn Premier Status and will earn more savings on future purchases, including double rewards on everyday savings. Bonus Rewards for Super Premium Fuel Purchases: Members who buy super premium fuel will receive bonus rewards on future purchases. Combination of Both Initiatives: A mix of Premier Status and Super Premium bonus rewards to pinpoint the optimal discount strategy.

"After a successful launch of lifecycle marketing campaigns earlier this year, we are refining and optimizing our innovative loyalty solution to further empower customers while supporting our locally-owned stations," said Joey Low, Manager, Loyalty and Marketing Programs. "We want every trip to a CITGO station to be seamless, customized and rewarding. CITGO is focused on what our customers value most from their gas mobile app – discounts – while also providing a compelling user experience. Enhancing customer engagement and customer loyalty are top priorities for us this year."

Existing facets of the program include Rollback Rewards, stacking rewards on Triple Tuesdays or Five cent Fridays, Welcome Reward offers and location-specific rewards on convenience store purchases. The Club CITGO app features all of these and more, including an easy way for customers to find the nearest participating Club CITGO location.

For more information on the current Club CITGO program, please visit www.clubcitgo.com.

For more information on the new pilot offers, please visit www.citgo.com/motorists/promo-2024-wi-nc.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

