CITGO Commits $100,000 to Disaster Relief Efforts Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Funds directed to World Central Kitchen and SBP to support recovery efforts in North Carolina, Florida and surrounding regions

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, CITGO is committing $100,000 toward disaster relief efforts in North Carolina and Florida. World Central Kitchen (WCK) will receive $50,000 and SBP will receive $50,000 to assist in recovery operations, including the immediate need for food and water, and long-term recovery efforts. In addition to financial contributions, CITGO is working to provide fuel in western North Carolina to support relief efforts, ensuring essential supplies and aid can reach communities in need during this critical time.

"Words cannot express the suffering caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton just two weeks later, as the devastation in these areas is overwhelming," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "These relief organizations and volunteers on the ground need our support, as they are working day and night to help those dealing with the aftermath of two powerful storms. We are committed to supporting the recovery of these communities."

Supporting World Central Kitchen's Food Aid Efforts in North Carolina

WCK operates in four states—Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee—providing food and water to communities severely affected by the hurricane. CITGO funds are earmarked for North Carolina. With the help of its Chef Corps members, restaurant and food truck partners, and volunteers, WCK is working shoulder-to-shoulder with local teams to blanket the region with vital meal support for those affected by the disaster.

Amplifying SBP's Focus on Immediate and Long-Term Recovery in Florida

SBP is deploying response teams to the Central West District of Florida, a nine-county region around Tampa, providing critical recovery services such as debris removal, roof tarping, and mold suppression for homes affected by the hurricanes. Additionally, SBP will operate its Disaster Assistance Program (DAP) to help survivors navigate FEMA's application and appeals processes, aiming to increase their award dollars to secure long-term recovery resources.

SBP will also lead Disaster Recovery Training programs and Government Advisory services for local and state government officials and local non-governmental organizations. These training sessions will equip participants with knowledge and resources to drive faster and more effective recovery.

CITGO is dedicated to supporting the community in times of need. Through strategic partnerships and generous donations, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by natural disasters and other crises.

For more information on CITGO's commitment to community, please visit https://www.citgo.com/responsibility.

