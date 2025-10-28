CITGO Commits $65,000 to Organizations Supporting Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is donating $65,000 to organizations that provide safety, shelter, and support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. These contributions will strengthen critical programs across CITGO operating communities, helping individuals and families rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

CITGO Lake Charles Refinery presenting check to Oasis.

"Care is at the heart of who we are at CITGO," said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services. "When we care, we act. By supporting survivors of domestic violence, we're helping rebuild lives, restore confidence, and create the foundation for safer, stronger communities."

Support will go to the following organizations:

$20,000 to The Women's Shelter of South Texas (Corpus Christi, Texas)

The Purple Door empowers the community and those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault to transition to a safe and healthy environment. Through its Shelter and Supportive Services Program, the organization provides free, comprehensive assistance to victims across a twelve-county region, with a focus on underserved and rural communities. In 2024, the program supported 2,101 victims, including 617 children, offering secure shelter, counseling, advocacy, youth programming, and a 24-hour crisis hotline. $15,000 to Houston Area Women's Center (Houston, Texas)

The Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC) works to prevent domestic and sexual violence and helps survivors build safe, healthy lives through counseling, housing, education, and advocacy. CITGO's investment supports trained Crisis Hotline Counselors at HAWC's One Safe Place Houston community of care who triage urgent needs and immediately link survivors to the appropriate resources. This 24/7 hotline and chat staff ensures survivors access safety planning, housing, mental health counseling, legal advocacy, healthcare, transportation, and additional pathways to long-term stability. $15,000 to Oasis A Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence (Lake Charles, La.)

Oasis is dedicated to eliminating personal and societal violence in Southwest Louisiana. The organization provides shelter, counseling, and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, along with community education programs that foster prevention and awareness. The CITGO contribution will assist in delivering comprehensive services that empower survivors to begin new lives free from abuse. $15,000 to Guardian Angel Community Services (Joliet, Ill.)

Guardian Angel Community Services provides safety, healing, and hope for individuals and families affected by domestic and sexual violence. Through its Groundwork and Suzy's Caring Place Domestic Violence Programs, GACS offers emergency shelter, transitional and rapid rehousing, counseling, legal advocacy, and a 24-hour hotline, ensuring survivors have access to immediate support and long-term resources.

CITGO is committed to strengthening communities through partnerships that provide safety, resources, and opportunities for those in need. From food security to domestic violence prevention, the company focuses its giving on programs that build resilience and support long-term wellbeing.

For more information on community efforts, visit CITGO Responsibility.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

