CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery Earns Prestigious 2020 ENERGY STAR® Certification

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today announced its Corpus Christi Refinery has received the prestigious 2020 ENERGY STAR® certification, awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the second year in a row.

The ENERGY STAR recognizes businesses for superior energy performance and for reflecting the compatibility of improving the environment while enhancing the corporate bottom line. This recognition distinguishes the Corpus Christi Refinery as a leader in energy and environmental management in the petroleum industry. The plant is the only petroleum refinery in the state of Texas recognized with the ENERGY STAR, and one of only eight refineries across the country to earn the award.

"The Corpus Christi Refinery is proud to have been awarded the 2020 ENERGY STAR," said Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager Corpus Christi Refinery. "This recognition highlights the commitment and persistence of all of our employees to produce our products safely, reliably, and with respect to our environment and the community in which we work and live."

"CITGO is dedicated to operating our business safely and serving as good guardians of our natural resources. The 2020 ENERGY STAR represents the Corpus Christi plant's refinery-wide commitment to environmental stewardship, and each and every plant employee should feel proud of this great achievement," said Carlos Jordá, president and CEO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

Energy management is a central tenant of the CITGO business plan and the Corpus Christi refinery has implemented dozens of programs and improvements to achieve high efficiency and ultimately earn ENERGY STAR recognition, including:

Implementing a "Steam Team" which has helped the refinery earn two Save Energy Now awards from the U.S. Department of Energy;

Installing new flare gas recovery units and higher efficiency burners in a majority of heaters;

Incorporating real time monitoring programs to ensure energy efficiencies of every unit in the refinery;

Performing the first successful North American heater convection section cleaning with a robotic cleaning device, allowing heaters to regain original design efficiency;

Developing and implementing a comprehensive Energy Management Plan, training all operations personnel, and making energy management a refinery-wide commitment.

ENERGY STAR eligibility requires that refineries achieve top quartile energy performance according the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index (Solomon-EII). Eligible plants then must apply for certification by undergoing a third-party environmental screening and issuing a Statement of Energy Performance from Solomon Associates verified by a certified professional engineer.

This certification marks the second year in a row that a CITGO refinery won this award and reflects the company's drive to reduce emissions, increase efficiency, and achieve high environmental performance.

The CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery has been a community staple for 85 years, providing over 1,000 local jobs and generating over $345 million per year for the local economy. In addition to producing high-quality products, refinery employees are dedicated to serving the local community and preserving the natural environment for the enjoyment of all.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

