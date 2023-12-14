CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery Earns Third ENERGY STAR® Certification

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

14 Dec, 2023

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time in four years, the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification, distinguishing the plant as a leader in energy and environmental management in the petroleum industry.

"We are proud to have earned the 2023 ENERGY STAR certification," said Dennis Willig, Vice President and General Manager Corpus Christi Refinery, "and our employees remain committed to producing our products safely, reliably and with respect to our environment and surrounding communities. This certification is proof of that."

Energy management is a priority of CITGO operations, and the Corpus Christi refinery has applied dozens of programs and improvements to achieve high efficiency and ultimately earn ENERGY STAR recognition, including:

  • Expanding the "Steam Team" program with a dedicated staff;
  • Incorporating real time monitoring units from a baseline consumption which has helped the refinery focus on less efficient units;
  • Completing seven successful heater convection section cleanings using robotics technology, allowing heaters to regain original design efficiency;
  • Joining the EPA's ENERGY STAR Partner Program and implementing processes to qualify as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year; and
  • Funding energy efficiency surveys and maintenance programs, and prioritizing resources for energy-based capital projects.

"CITGO became an ENERGY STAR partner in 2022, but our focus on energy efficiency began at Corpus Christi several years prior," said CITGO Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Edgar Rincon. "I want to congratulate our Corpus Christi employees, as earning this certification is a refinery-wide commitment. Every plant employee should be proud of this significant achievement."

ENERGY STAR certification eligibility requires that refineries achieve top quartile energy performance according to the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index (Solomon-EII). Eligible plants then must apply for certification by undergoing a third-party environmental screening and issuing a Statement of Energy Performance from Solomon Associates verified by a certified professional engineer.

The CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery has been a community staple for 88 years, providing over 1,000 local jobs and generating over $345 million per year for the local economy. In addition to producing high-quality products, refinery employees are dedicated to serving the local community and preserving the natural environment for the enjoyment of all.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Lemont, Illinois; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.

