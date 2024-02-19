CITGO Enters EV Space with Pilot Program in Michigan

News provided by

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

19 Feb, 2024, 12:03 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation, along with longtime Marketer Folk Oil Company, recently launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot program designed to meet the needs of EV drivers in Battle Creek, Mich. The CITGO location at 15551 11 Mile Road now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations. For added consumer convenience, EV Chargers include both Charging System (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs.

"As a Marketer, we need to provide offerings that meet all types of transportation needs for our consumers," said Jim Linton, President of Folk Oil Company, "so we appreciate how CITGO is approaching the EV space in a way that ensures its Marketers' success. Working together we were able to pinpoint the best location to launch this program."

CITGO devised an internal model to assess the viability of EV sites and collaborated with national electrical company AGI for implementation. The turnkey solutions provider will work with stores throughout the entire process, even facilitating access to available grants via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, the Inflation Reduction Act and U.S. Department of Transportation's Utilities.

Kevin Kinney, CITGO General Manager of Brand Equity, explained how the CITGO approach differs from the conventional industry approach. "Instead of a store receiving a monthly rent for EV Charger installation, the CITGO program provides upfront assistance, while still giving the Marketer full ownership of the installed EV charger."

"In addition to our turnkey solutions, we offer an extensive range of EV charger brands, giving CITGO Marketers the flexibility to choose the best solution for their site," shared Brad Hinkley, Vice President of Business Development for AGI's ELM Division. "With so many moving parts in the EV space, we're here to provide a streamlined program that covers everything from charger selection to post-installation maintenance."

About CITGO Petroleum Corporation
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

About Folk Oil Company
Folk Oil Company, Inc. in Homer Michigan currently manages 43 retail convenience stores in South Central Michigan and Northern Ohio. Folk Oil's roots began in 1921 with L.H. Folk, a Standard Oil agent, providing fuel oil and lubricants to rural homes/farms in Calhoun County Michigan. Folk Oil Company convenience stores operate under the name of "PS Food Mart." Besides its 43 C-Stores Folk Oil manages 5 automatic Car Washes, 10 Subway Franchises, a Tubby's Sub franchise, a Denny's Restaurant franchise, and the 115 Family Restaurant. 

AGI
AGI ELM is a National Electrical Contractor who provides turnkey EV charging infrastructure throughout the United States and Canada, which includes portfolio analysis, rebate harvesting, design, engineering, implementation, commissioning, warranty management and maintenance. Established in 1969 with five (5) divisions and more than 1,100 employees, AGI has also helped the most recognizable brands construct, refresh and maintain their physical locations for over 50 years by providing customers with electrical/lighting maintenance, facility branding, signage and sign maintenance, interior construction services, and program management consulting. For more information visit: https://www.agi.net/what-we-do

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation

