CITGO Grant Funds Solar Panels for SBP's Opportunity Housing Program

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, CITGO Petroleum Corporation awarded a $100,000 grant to support SBP's Opportunity Housing program. The grant will fund the installation of solar panels for the Tabor Street Apartments, a sustainable housing development built for vulnerable Houstonians.

"Working with SBP, we are helping to build resiliency in our Houston community with an affordable, sustainable energy source," said CITGO Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Edgar Rincon. "This project is a great example of our values in action and also complements the energy efficiency initiatives we are currently pursuing at our own facilities."

The Tabor Street Apartments, a 7-unit building located in the heart of the Houston Heights Neighborhood, is designed to provide resilient, sustainable, and affordable housing for individuals in an amenity-rich neighborhood. This project is being built in partnership with the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) and was designed to specifically address the lack of middle housing, which is characterized as small-scale rentals that fit seamlessly into high-opportunity neighborhoods. 

Construction of the Tabor Street Apartments has already begun and is due to be completed by early 2024. The building will be ENERGY STAR designated and will be one of few IBHS FORTIFIED multi-family building in the state of Texas.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Lemont, Illinois; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. 

About SBP
SBP is a national social impact organization dedicated to shrinking the time between disaster and recovery by reducing risk, increasing preparedness and resilience, and improving disaster recovery systems, policies, and programs to better serve the needs of all Americans. Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 3,000 families, with the help of 150,000 volunteers in 16 communities across the U.S. and the Bahamas.

