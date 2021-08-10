CITGO Names Mark Holstein New General Counsel

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of Mark Holstein as the company's new General Counsel, overseeing all aspects of the company's legal strategy and material litigation, while providing legal counsel and advising senior management. Holstein will report directly to Jack Lynch, Vice President of Legal and Government Affairs.

"CITGO holds itself to the highest standards of moral, legal and ethical behavior," said Carlos Jordá, President and Chief Executive Officer of CITGO. "Mark brings a wealth of experience and insight dealing with complex legal issues related to the energy industry, and we welcome him to this vitally important position at CITGO."

Holstein served as the CITGO Interim General Counsel since December 2020. Prior to CITGO, he managed the insurance defense practice for Travelers Insurance and spent nearly three decades at BP America where he served in numerous legal roles. Holstein holds a Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois.

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La; Lemont, Ill. and Corpus Christi, Texas, and combined with its parent CITGO Holding, wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com .

