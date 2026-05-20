CITGO Offering New Loyalty Members Relief at the Pump

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO® is refreshing its Club CITGO® Welcome Offer to give new loyalty members instant savings at the pump. When new members sign up, they save 20¢ per gallon on TOP TIER+™ TriCLEAN® gasoline at participating CITGO locations. Savings can reach up to $6 on fill-ups of up to 30 gallons, creating meaningful value right from the moment a driver registers.

The Club CITGO Welcome Offer gives new loyalty members instant savings at the pump.

Joining is quick and easy at www.ClubCITGO.com or by scanning QR codes found on promotional signage at participating stations. Registration only takes a few simple steps, including creating an Alt ID (usually a user's phone number).

"With prices rising at the pump, there's never been a better time to experience the benefits of the Club CITGO loyalty program," said Joey Low, Manager Marketing and Loyalty Programs. "We're making it incredibly easy and rewarding to join and put more money back in consumer's pockets."

Members can look forward to continuous savings with stackable offers, including:

3¢ off per gallon every day

Bonus monthly offers, like an extra 6¢ off a gallon one Tuesday a month

Double the savings per gallon by earning Premier Status

25¢ off per gallon on the first four fill-ups (up to 30 gallons) when paying with CITGO PlusPAY™ in the app

"Membership in the Club CITGO loyalty program has grown over 60% year-over-year, showing just how much our customers value the savings and benefits of the program," said Low. "We encourage those who have not joined to sign up today to experience all the great savings available with every fill-up."

More information and details about all the benefits of the program can be found at www.ClubCITGO.com.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation