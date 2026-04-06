CITGO Celebrates Resilience, Service and Community at the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

HOUSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 20, 2026, runners from across the country will take on the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, and CITGO Petroleum Corporation will be there to support the people and communities that power the spirit of Marathon Monday. As the official fuel sponsor of the Boston Marathon, CITGO is sponsoring a team of 25 runners representing a wide range of backgrounds, including employees, branded marketers and community partners, all brought together by a shared commitment to perseverance and giving back.

"Boston is a race defined by heart. It brings out the best in people, not only in how they compete, but in how they support one another," said CITGO Vice President Supply and Marketing Karl Schmidt. "This team represents resilience beyond the course, shaped by real experiences, real challenges and a deep commitment to community."

Honoring Community Strength Beyond the Course

This year's CITGO team includes runners whose connection to service extends beyond race day. Among them are Lindsey Monroe, a Kerrville-area community member who volunteered in the aftermath of last year's devastating Central Texas floods, and Phillip Avery Randle, a firefighter with the Kerrville Fire Department who responded on the front lines. Both witnessed firsthand how neighbors, first responders and volunteers came together during recovery efforts.

Their experiences reflect a theme central to Marathon Monday: resilience is not only found in the athletes who run 26.2 miles, but also in the families, volunteers and community members who show up for others when circumstances are at their hardest.

Supporting Community Partners in Kenmore Square

In addition to sponsoring its team of runners, CITGO supports local nonprofit partners connected to Kenmore Square and the marathon route, including the Fenway Alliance and Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra. This year, three runners were selected to represent these two organizations, each raising funds in support of their respective nonprofit. In addition to the marathon bib donation, CITGO will match donations made to each non-profit up to $2,500 to support and extend the impact of Marathon Monday beyond the finish line.

Signature Events to Fuel Marathon Monday

CITGO will also help drive race-day excitement through three signature experiences that connect runners, families and fans to the energy of the marathon:

Fueling Good Runway, presented by CITGO — A designated area for runners to pass through as they depart Athletes' Village in Hopkinton.

One-Mile-to-Go Block Party — A family-friendly community celebration in Kenmore Square that brings spectators together to cheer on runners at the final mile of the marathon under the iconic CITGO sign. The block party is held from 11-5 p.m. at 660 Beacon Street and is free and open to the public.

CITGO Road to Boston Fun Zone — A youth-focused activation at Fan Fest featuring interactive activities that celebrate milestones along the race route.

"From the runners on the course to the community partners and fans along the route, Marathon Monday is built on a shared sense of purpose," Schmidt added. "CITGO is part of what brings people together across Boston, from the first mile to the final push past Kenmore Square."

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation