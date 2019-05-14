CITGO Raises More Than $2.2 Million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Recent golf events in Houston and Lake Charles, La. raised more than $800,000 and $355,000, respectively. Additionally, Shamrock pinup sales at CITGO branded retail locations raised more than $1 million, with funds continuing to trickle in. The St. Patrick's Day-themed program asks customers to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) by purchasing shamrocks, which are then displayed throughout participating locally owned stores.

MDA's Executive Vice President, Chief Impact and Philanthropy Officer Adam Cotumaccio said this is an unprecedented time of discovery in neuromuscular disease, thanks to an extraordinary partnership with CITGO. "When this relationship began there was only one treatment for muscular dystrophy and none for ALS. Today, there are breakthrough treatments for many of the 43 neuromuscular diseases we support, including ALS, and world class multidisciplinary care through our nationwide network that is enhancing and extending the lives of people living with these devastating diseases," he said.

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $240 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions nationwide. Funds also support the MDA resource center and help send children affected by neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp programs across the country at no cost to families.

"We've supported the MDA for more than 30 years because we, too, want to find a cure for this devastating disease," said CITGO Executive Vice President Rick Esser. "It's a privilege to help transform lives by funding groundbreaking research and supportive services for the precious families affected by neuromuscular diseases. Our employees, vendors, marketers and retailers remain committed to this effort year after year."

Upcoming fundraising events include a river cruise in Lake Charles, a bowling event in Houston and golf events in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lemont, Ill. CITGO Marketers and Retailers will also continue fundraising efforts through dozens of events this summer.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, TX; Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Lemont, Illinois, and wholly and/or jointly owns 45 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,500 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

About MDA

Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic and patient reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

