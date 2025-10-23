CITGO Raises Record $4.36 Million for Muscular Dystrophy Association in 2025

Golf tournaments and special events throughout the company's operational footprint drove this historic achievement. Houston led with $1.31 million from its corporate golf tournament and $96,628 from Flamingo Bowl. Lemont, Ill., contributed $1.29 million through golf and bowling, followed by Lake Charles, La., at $694,774 and Corpus Christi, Texas, at $687,020. Terminals in Linden, N.J.; East Chicago, Ind.; Braintree, Mass.; and Virginia added more than $280,000 combined, making 2025 the most successful fundraising year in the partnership's history.

"Every dollar raised brings us closer to breakthroughs that change lives," said Carlos Jordá, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This record year reflects the strength of our community, with employees and partners working together to make a real difference for families living with neuromuscular diseases."

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $280 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's innovative research funding, MDA Care Center Network, Resource Center and Gene Therapy Support Network, MDA Summer Camp and other programs that directly contribute to extending quality and length of life for people in the MDA community through advocacy.

"The commitment from CITGO, along with the support of business partners, employees, and communities, is accelerating progress for families living with neuromuscular diseases," said Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., MDA interim President and CEO. "This record-breaking support drives research forward, expands access to care, and brings hope to families across the country."

In 2026, CITGO and MDA will celebrate 40 years of partnership with new fundraising efforts and community engagement, continuing a tradition of driving breakthroughs and changing lives.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

