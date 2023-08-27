CITGO Statement: Tampa Fuel Contamination

News provided by

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

27 Aug, 2023, 16:41 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Aug. 26, CITGO discovered contaminated product at its Tampa, Fla. terminal as a result of a product routing issue at the terminal and immediately shut down the rack. All CITGO Marketers who lifted gasoline and diesel from the terminal between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. have been notified and asked to stop sales. A limited number of retail locations are affected, and CITGO is currently coordinating efforts to remove the product from the retail locations that received it. 

CITGO is committed to safe, reliable and responsible operations and is conducting a full investigation into this incident. We also remain committed to maintaining the quality of our fuels and ensuring customer confidence in our products and the CITGO brand. If a consumer believes they purchased contaminated fuel on or after Saturday Aug. 26, they can initiate a claim through the CITGO Good Gas Guarantee program https://www.citgo.com/contact-us

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation

