CITGO Supports Kenmore Square Non-Profit Organizations through 128th Boston Marathon Team

HOUSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official fuel sponsor of the 128th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is once again sponsoring a team of everyday athletes to compete in the prestigious race on April 15, 2024.

In addition to employees and Marketers, this year's CITGO team also includes four first responders, four educators and five representatives from five non-profit organizations from Kenmore Square in Boston. Runners representing each of the five local non-profits will raise funds for their respective organizations and CITGO will match all donations up to $2,500.

The five non-profits running to represent Kenmore Square on the CITGO team are:

Arts Resource Collaborative for Kids (ARCK)

Boston Arts Academy Foundation

Fenway Alliance

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras

Fenway Cares

"Our goal as a good corporate citizen is to find ways we can support and show care for our communities," said Chris Kiesling, CITGO Assistant Vice President Light Oils Operations and Marketing. "CITGO has a long-standing, deep relationship with the city of Boston, particularly Kenmore Square. Sponsoring runners from these non-profit organizations is our way of recognizing the great work they do in the local community."

In addition to a CITGO booth at Fan Fest presented by Dick's Sporting Goods, located at City Hall Plaza, CITGO is partnering with the Kenmore Square Business Association and Cornwall's to host a family-friendly "One Mile to Go" Block Party in Kenmore Square where spectators can cheer on the runners on their last mile to the finish line.

"For decades the CITGO sign has supported all the runners as they approach the final mile, providing the last bit of encouragement before they cross the finish line," continued Kiesling. "It's a special honor for CITGO as part of the Kenmore Square community."

