CITGO Upgrades Its Loyalty Program with New Mobile Pay Feature

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to evolving consumer preferences for digital, flexible, and loyalty-driven payment solutions, CITGO® Petroleum Corporation is launching its latest mobile payment method: CITGO PlusPAY™. This new Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment option, integrated within the Club CITGO® app, offers customers a secure, direct-from-bank payment method designed to enhance convenience and value at participating CITGO locations.

CITGO Plus Pay registration. Club CITGO app.

With CITGO PlusPAY, customers can manage the entire payment process right from their phone: linking their bank account within the Club CITGO app, completing payments directly debited from their bank account, receiving loyalty rewards and viewing transactions. The all-in-one mobile payment experience delivers convenience and extra savings at their fingertips.

"Our CITGO PlusPAY mobile payment method employs advanced encryption and real-time authorization protocols, ensuring transactional security from initial enrollment through every payment," said Joey Low, Manager Marketing and Loyalty Programs. "This architecture provides robust fraud protection and identity verification, eliminating the necessity for physical currency and offering customers a streamlined, digitally secure method for their fuel or in-store purchases."

CITGO PlusPAY benefits include:

Loyalty Savings: A minimum of 10¢ per gallon reward up to 30 gallons for consumers on each transaction as well as reduced fees for CITGO retailers.





A minimum of 10¢ per gallon reward up to 30 gallons for consumers on each transaction as well as reduced fees for CITGO retailers. Faster Checkout: Transactions are processed quickly at the pump or in-store with no debit holds.





Transactions are processed quickly at the pump or in-store with no debit holds. No Credit Card Required: Ideal for customers who prefer not to carry cash or physical cards for a better payment experience and no costly credit card fees.

New users of CITGO PlusPAY can access special savings. Customers receive a one-time Introductory Reward of four, 25¢ off per gallon fill-ups (up to 30 gallons each) when using CITGO PlusPAY as their payment method through the Club CITGO app. Following this, members receive everyday savings of 10¢ off per gallon (up to 30 gallons) with each PlusPAY transaction in addition to other stacking loyalty offers.

This initiative reflects CITGO's commitment to embracing modern financial technologies and offering payment options that align with customers' lifestyles. By integrating CITGO PlusPAY into the Club CITGO loyalty program, the company aims to provide a reliable, secure, and rewarding experience for its customers and retailers. For more information on CITGO PlusPAY and the Club CITGO app, visit www.ClubCITGO.com.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

