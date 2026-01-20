Cities of Glendale and Long Beach select Verra Mobility to implement speed safety programs

Speed safety technology to be deployed at 27 high-risk locations across both cities

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced that the cities of Glendale and Long Beach, California, selected the company to deliver, operate, and maintain speed safety programs in each community. Glendale and Long Beach will be the third and fourth cities to contract with Verra Mobility to implement the state's speed safety pilot program.

The approval comes from a procurement of a thorough and competitive bid by another California government agency. With more than 20 years of experience, Verra Mobility is uniquely equipped to implement within the legislative guidelines of the pilot program.

Glendale and Long Beach are two of seven California cities authorized to pilot speed safety camera systems authorized under Assembly Bill 645, a law with strict data protection, equitable fines, thoughtful education, and a balanced community approach. Glendale's program will deploy speed safety systems at nine locations, while Long Beach will deploy systems at 18 locations throughout the city, all aimed at reducing speeding and preventing traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

"Verra Mobility couldn't be more honored to partner with the cities of Glendale and Long Beach to bring this proven safety technology to their communities," said Will Barnow, vice president, Verra Mobility. "With more than 400 children injured every day across our nation in traffic crashes, these cities are taking action to protect their most vulnerable residents. Our experience implementing California's first speed safety programs means both cities benefit from a tested and proven solution that saves lives."

Verra Mobility is a nationally recognized provider of automated traffic enforcement, currently operating speed safety programs in San Francisco and Oakland. Similar speed safety programs in large cities across the country have reduced speeding by as much as 94% at locations equipped with this technology. Notably, San Francisco residents recently credited their speed program with a 50% drop in traffic deaths last year.

To learn more about speed safety solutions and how they can help communities, visit http://www.verramobility.com/government/speed-enforcement/ .

