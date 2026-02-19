Verra Mobility to expand red-light and speed enforcement in Hawaii with 10-year contract

Data shows 76% reduction in major crashes at automated enforcement sites

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, is expanding its red-light and speed enforcement program with Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) across the entire state, making it the first statewide automated enforcement program in the United States. The 10-year contract totaling approximately $160 million will expand the current program from 17 sites to 187 dual-enforcement cameras across each of the state's major islands.

In the first year of the program, red-light data from Oahu overwhelmingly showed that automated enforcement improved driving behavior and reduced deadly crashes. The program showed:

A 62% decline in daily red-light running violations issued at camera locations

A 76% reduction in the major crash rate

90% of violators did not receive a second citation after being issued a first

The speed enforcement part of the program was turned on earlier this year with clear evidence of its need. In the first six months of launching speed enforcement, more than 510,000 violations were captured – with some vehicle speeds exceeding 100 mph.

"We're honored to be a part of something that is creating major safety improvements for the state and the lives of its residents," said Edward Tiedje, vice president, Government Solutions, Verra Mobility. "Hawaii has shown immense leadership in elevating the safety needs of the entire state. They've executed strategically and quickly in order to prioritize road safety. Verra Mobility is proud to work with the entire HDOT team on such a groundbreaking program."

Verra Mobility is already working to start construction on the next phase of cameras. In 2026, 30 additional cameras are expected to be installed and running, with each major island receiving cameras in the following years.

