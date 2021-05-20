Citing a National Security Risk, Lyfe Group™ White Paper Outlines the Urgent Need to Deglobalize Pharmaceutical Production

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing a threat to national security, Lyfe Group™ a well-respected global manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, has announced the publication of a white paper calling for U.S. policy makers to urgently take action to decrease the reliance of the U.S. supply of medications on countries such as China and India by deglobalizing the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceuticals.

The number of Chinese facilities producing APIs for the U.S. market has increased over the past decade and it is now estimated that the U.S. alone relies on China and India for 75 to 80% of its supply of APIs. Most common and essential medications needed by U.S. citizens are imported from China, including 97% of all antibiotics, 95% of ibuprofen, 91% of hydrocortisone and 70% of acetaminophen.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on our nation's reliance on China and India for our pharmaceuticals, which makes the U.S. very vulnerable and poses a significant national security risk," said Jonathan Gilinski, Executive Director of Lyfe Group™, and author of the paper. "Millions of Americans depend on pharmaceuticals to get and stay healthy, and the availability of a safe and reliable supply of medications can be literally a matter of life and death."

According to the white paper, consequences of increased globalization of pharmaceutical manufacturing include the potential weaponization of medications, i.e., withholding supply from the U.S., quality and safety issues, and drug-resistant infections fueled by harmful environmental practices, among others. The impact of the unfortunate COVID-19 surge in India on global shipping from the country is a very current example of the risks inherent in U.S. reliance on India and China for medicines. The white paper offers specific recommendations for policy makers to deglobalize the production of APIs and pharmaceuticals, which includes enacting legislation, encouraging the adoption of new technologies and providing incentives for local production.

"Moving manufacturing closer to home would allow for greater oversight of ethical employee practices and appropriate environmental controls, drastically reducing the number of adulterated APIs in the market, solidifying supply chains and creating jobs in the regions that host the new manufacturing sites," said Gilinski. "Bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and other developed countries in the Western Hemisphere is the only way to ensure the quality, consistency, safety, availability and reliability of our pharmaceutical supply and the supply chain on which it depends."

