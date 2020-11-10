Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Virtual Fall Investor Summit

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit to be held virtually on November 16-18, 2020. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will deliver a corporate overview of the Company on Monday, November 16, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Mazur will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Mr. Mazur will provide updates on Mino-Wrap, a novel approach to reducing post-operative infections associated with surgical implants, and Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock treatment for catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), being developed in collaboration with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Citius recently in-licensed its induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) on a worldwide basis through its majority-owned subsidiary NoveCite, Inc., to potentially treat and reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19.

Recent Company highlights include:

The signing of an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Novellus Therapeutics, Limited for a cellular therapy to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a leading complication of COVID-19

Received positive second interim analysis report from the independent Drug Monitoring Committee (DMC) for the Mino-Lok pivotal Phase 3 trial

Submission of a pre-investigational new drug (PIND) consultation request for Mino-Wrap with written response and guidance from the FDA expected in November 2020

