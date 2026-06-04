CITIZ3N Verify™ Engage Supports States in Implementing CMS Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements

The platform helps states in meeting the January 2027 federal deadlines while reducing administrative burden

STONY BROOK, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIZ3N Government Solutions, a technology provider for government agencies overseeing health benefits, today highlights the capabilities of CITIZ3N Verify™ Engage, a modular solution designed to help state Medicaid agencies operationalize the new federal Medicaid community engagement requirements issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS-2454-IFC). With states required to implement these rules by January 1, 2027, the product enables agencies to meet federal deadlines efficiently while minimizing disruption to existing eligibility systems.

On June 1, 2026, the CMS Medicaid Community Engagement Requirement Interim Final Rule established a national framework for certain adult Medicaid applicants and enrollees to demonstrate qualifying work, education, work program, community service, or related activity requirements as a condition of eligibility. CITIZ3N Verify™Engage aids states in navigating these requirements through automated and manual verification, exception workflows, member outreach, notices, reporting, and audit traceability.

"States are under significant pressure to implement community engagement requirements quickly and accurately," said Rob Miller, General Manager of CITIZ3N. "With over 40 states required to implement these programs in the coming months, agencies face complex operational and political challenges. CITIZ3N Verify™Engage provides a modular, data-first approach that helps states navigate these requirements efficiently, maintain compliance, and minimize administrative burden, all while ensuring members' access to essential benefits."

CITIZ3N Verify™ Engage is built around a data-first verification model that allows states to use reliable data sources before requesting documentation from members. When automated verification is insufficient, the platform supports member self-service, documentation upload, call center assistance, worker review queues, and configurable exception handling, while accommodating state-specific policies, evolving CMS guidance, and phased implementation. This approach emphasizes compliance, auditability, operational feasibility, and reduced member burden. Additional platform capabilities include:

Identify members subject to community engagement requirements and screen for exemptions or exceptions with configurable rules

Monthly activity reporting and verification workflows, integrating state, federal, workforce, education, payroll, and other approved sources

Member-facing portal workflows for reporting, documentation, notices, and status visibility

Worker-facing tools for case review, manual verification, appeals support, and operational oversight

Outreach, notice tracking, cure-window monitoring, adverse action support, and restoration workflows

Dashboards, reports, and audit trails to support state oversight and CMS monitoring

Modular integration with existing eligibility, MMIS, and data exchange environments

"CITIZ3N Verify™ Engage represents a new approach for states to modernize how they manage community engagement programs," said Miller. "Beyond compliance, the product helps agencies adopt more flexible, data-driven operations that can evolve with federal guidance, policy shifts, and the needs of their communities."

CITIZ3N, a CMS-endorsed technology provider, is available to support state agencies, systems integrators, Medicaid partners, and implementation teams as they evaluate readiness, identify system gaps, and prepare for the January 1, 2027, deadline. To learn more about CITIZ3N Verify™ Engage and how it can help your state implement CMS community engagement requirements, visit www.CITIZ3N.com.

About CITIZ3N

CITIZ3N Government Solutions is a premier provider of integrated, modular platforms specifically tailored for government agencies overseeing Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces, Medicaid, Health & Human Services (HHS) and Government Health Benefits for Employees. The collaboration between CITIZ3N and Softheon epitomizes a shared vision of promoting innovative solutions that enhance affordability, accessibility, and efficiency, thereby fostering healthier citizens. For more information on CITIZ3N's solutions, visit www.CITIZ3N.com.

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Allyson Van Wagnen

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SOURCE Softheon