Softheon Recognized by KLAS Research for ACA Marketplace Technology

New report highlights strong customer satisfaction, a 100% "would buy again" rating, and Softheon's role in shaping a new member engagement category

STONY BROOK, N.Y, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a leading cloud-based healthcare technology company, has been recognized in a new KLAS Research Emerging Insights Report for its ACA Marketplace Cloud platform. KLAS plans to place Softheon in a newly defined Member Management category, positioning the company as a pioneer in bringing together health insurance enrollment, billing, payments, and the overall member experience.

The report also highlights persistent challenges across the ACA marketplace, including fragmented technology, manual workflows, and gaps in member engagement. These issues continue to create friction for health plans, pointing to a growing need for more connected, streamlined solutions.

KLAS findings show strong customer satisfaction with Softheon's ACA Marketplace Cloud, including an overall performance score of 83.9. A score of over 81.1 is considered "Best in KLAS." Every customer that KLAS spoke with reported they would buy Softheon's solution again. Customers pointed to Softheon's ability to improve enrollment and billing accuracy, its deep understanding of the market, knowledgeable and experienced staff, and accessible, engaged executives who cultivate meaningful partnerships.

"The KLAS report highlights how Softheon's all-in-one platform drives enrollment efficiency, streamlines billing processes, and enhances the member experience," said Eugene Sayan, founder and CEO of Softheon. "This recognition reflects the growing demand for solutions that help national, regional, community, and provider-sponsored health plans operate more efficiently and better support their members. Our technology is enhanced with our team of experts, who are deeply engaged with our customers and aware of the challenges health plans face. We see this report and recognition as an important step in helping the industry define and evaluate solutions designed for these complex needs."

According to the report, customers most often pointed to three strengths in Softheon's platform:

End-to-end functionality: A unified solution supporting enrollment, eligibility, billing, and member communications in a single platform.

A unified solution supporting enrollment, eligibility, billing, and member communications in a single platform. ACA expertise and interoperability: Deep knowledge of CMS requirements and the ability to integrate with federal and state exchanges.

Deep knowledge of CMS requirements and the ability to integrate with federal and state exchanges. Strong partnership model: Accessible executive leadership and collaborative customer relationships.

Customers also reported tangible results, including more accurate enrollments, more efficient billing processes, and overall operational improvements—in many cases within the first year of using the platform.

KLAS Research is a leading healthcare IT research firm that evaluates software and services based on direct customer feedback. To learn more, access the full report here.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's healthcare Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans, their distribution networks, and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve over 100 health plans. Issuers and consumers in Small Group, ICHRA, Dental, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets benefit from Softheon's technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user experiences. Softheon is an Agent and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal. Softheon has been recognized as one of the World's Top Healthtech Companies by TIME. For more information on Softheon's solutions, visit softheon.com.

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SOURCE Softheon