Citizen Brings Real-Time Safety to 15 New Cities

The real-time public safety app, Citizen, is expanding its nationwide presence, giving millions of new residents instant access to hyperlocal alerts, live video, and community-powered, verified reporting

DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen, the leading real-time public safety platform, today announced its expansion into 15 new U.S. markets. The launch advances Citizen's mission to protect communities by delivering hyperlocal safety coverage to millions more people across the country.

Citizen is expanding coverage to Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO; Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA; Boise City, ID; Madison, WI; Akron, OH; Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL; Ogden, UT; Reno, NV; Huntsville, AL; Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA; Naples, FL; Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA; Salem, OR; and Savannah, GA. (PRNewsfoto/Citizen App)

The new markets include Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO; Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA; Boise City, ID; Madison, WI; Akron, OH; Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL; Ogden, UT; Reno, NV; Huntsville, AL; Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA; Naples, FL; Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA; Salem, OR; and Savannah, GA.

Real-Time Safety, Hyperlocal by Design

Citizen delivers real-time, location-based alerts for active fires, severe weather, missing persons, crimes in progress, and other public safety events, often before local news or first responders issue official updates. Live video from the scene and community-powered reporting provide users with an on-the-ground view of what's happening in their neighborhood or city in real time.

What Citizen Users Can Expect

People who download the Citizen App will have immediate access to real-time alerts, live video streams, and community reporting tailored to their exact location. For those seeking deeper situational awareness, Citizen Premium offers an expanded set of safety tools, including live police and fire radio clips, registered offender searches, access to past incidents, a customizable alert radius, and a Family Plan for connected safety sharing.

"This expansion is another step forward in our mission to Protect the World. Millions of people now have the tools to stay informed and ahead of what's happening around them, not just react to it."

— Mara Aguinis, Head of Marketing, Citizen

Citizen is available now in all 15 new markets on iOS and Android.

Download Citizen: https://go.citizen.com/0825p3

Media Contact: [email protected]

For more information, visit citizen.com.

SOURCE Citizen App