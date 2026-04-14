Real-Time Safety App Citizen Expands International Footprint with Launch in Mexico

Following its first international expansion into Canada, Citizen brings verified, real-time safety alerts, live video, and community-powered reporting to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Tijuana.

MEXICO CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen, the leading public safety app in the U.S., is proud to announce its expansion across three major cities in Mexico: Mexico City, Tijuana, and Guadalajara.

Citizen uses proprietary, AI-powered technology to provide residents with real-time information about safety-related events, big and small. The app relies on verified sources and user-generated content to give members the information they need to make smarter decisions about their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

Citizen, the leading public safety app in the U.S., is proud to announce its expansion across Mexico, bringing real-time safety coverage to Mexico City, Tijauna, and Guadalajara.

People who download the Citizen app will have immediate access to real-time alerts, live video streams, and community reporting based on their exact location. Citizen also offers tailored safety features, including push notification controls, the ability to view historical incidents, one-tap access to Mexico's national emergency number (911), and Protect Mode, which allows users to share their real-time location with trusted contacts. The app is fully localized in Spanish.

"After launching in major cities across the U.S. and Canada, we're excited to further expand our international footprint. Our expansion into Mexico marks a significant milestone in fulfilling Citizen's mission to bring essential safety information to people around the world."

— Morgan Mathiesen, Head of Operations, Citizen

Citizen's value was demonstrated firsthand earlier this year when civil unrest swept across Mexico following a major military operation in February 2026. The killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, triggered widespread roadblocks, burning vehicles, and security incidents across multiple Mexican states, including Jalisco, Baja California, Quintana Roo, Guerrero, and Michoacán. As the situation developed in real time, Citizen tracked and verified the unfolding events, alerting users in impacted areas, aggregating verified updates on road closures and flight disruptions, and helping residents and travelers make informed decisions about their safety.

Citizen is now available to Android users in Mexico on the Google Play Store. Citizen is committed to growing a global community of people protecting each other. Learn more about the app and download it here.

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For more information, visit citizen.com.

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