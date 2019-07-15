Citizen Launches Clutter Reducing Point-of-Sale printer solution for retail usage and two NEW Value Filled Printer Products

Remove DESKTOP CLUTTER with the stunning new CT-S751 Point-of-Sale printer! Citizen is proud to announce the NEW CT-S751 front loading receipt printer. Expertly designed with the ergonomic values of the company's new line of POS products, the CT-S751 allows two very critical changes to the desktop, counter-top or POS station; UNDER the counter mounting OR STACKING on top of another top-loading receipt printer (The Citizen CT-E351) for maximum printing value and coverage! The ability to stack OR mount the printer under the counter gives the user back valuable footprint at the POS station, allowing for a more functional, simplistic, and more importantly, a clutter free workspace.

Suitable for restaurant, retail and hospitality environments, front-exit printing protects the printer from foreign contaminants and provides protection from liquid. The front-loading mechanism also allows for easy drop in media loading, eliminating any need to move the POS printer from a stationary or under counter mounted position.

The CT-S751 provides these two space saving values and hassle-free operation, while also providing best-in-class print speed at 350mm per second and unmatched quality of construction!

CT-S4500 provides WIDE-FORMAT 4-inch receipt printing with a NEW ergonomic form factor!

The company is also pleased to announce a second new product to the incredible point-of-sale printer line, the WIDE-FORMAT CT-S4500 4-inch receipt printer. A value filled, large format receipt printer that also encompasses the new family design language. The CT-S4500 features a FLAT-TOP design for the ease of hardware integration and making the product stackable in tight spaces. Providing top features for its class in 4-inch receipt printing, the CT-S4500 is a proud addition to the 4-inch receipt printer family line, alongside the popular legacy CT-S4000.

The CT-S4500 is sure to provide years of valuable use for wider format receipt printing demands.

Both the CT-S751 and the CT-S4500 are orderable in either rugged black or true white case colors with a wide range of connectivity options and are available for immediate ordering from certified Citizen Systems America distribution partners.

About Citizen Systems America

"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world-renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.

Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, industrial solutions, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen products provide Thermal, solutions for packaged and OEM printer mechanisms that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, banking and many more. For over four decades, Citizen Products have set the standard for performance, reliability and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com.

Editorial Contact: Reina Villanueva, Marketing Specialist, Citizen Systems America Corporation Phone: 310.781.1460 reinav@citizen-systems.com

SOURCE Citizen Systems America

Related Links

http://www.citizen-systems.com

