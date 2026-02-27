Citizens Bank of Edmond's Heard on Hurd is Back!

EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Bank of Edmond's Heard on Hurd will be returning to the corner of Broadway and Hurd Street with its 13th season on March 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Over 70 food trucks, retail pop-up shops and non-profits will line the streets of Edmond during this much anticipated family event.

"We are so excited for the 13th season of Heard on Hurd as it coincides with the 125th Anniversary of Citizens Bank of Edmond, the 250th Anniversary of America, and the 100th Anniversary of Route 66," said President and CEO Jill Castilla. "Our team is thrilled to celebrate these milestones with our community with our best Heard on Hurd season so far."

This season's band lineup will be kicked off with Max Maddox Ross at 6:00 p.m., followed by Matt Moran & The Palominos at 7:20 p.m. and then closing with YZMN at 8:40 p.m. You won't want to miss this night of entertainment from these local artists!

Heard on Hurd was started by Citizens Bank to revitalize downtown Edmond and showcase local talent and small businesses. Last year, the event hosted a total of 82 unique food trucks, 36 performing artists, and 115 local retail vendors during the season. The award-winning event has not only become a beloved tradition but has also generated more than $100 million in economic impact, driving local businesses' growth and meaningful community-based connections.

To find out more about the event, follow Heard on Hurd on Facebook, Instagram and the website at mycitizens.bank/heard-on-hurd.

About Citizens Bank of Edmond

Founded in 1901 in the same intersection where it stands today, employee-owned Citizens Bank of Edmond is proud to be one of only 14 women-led financial institutions in the US. With 71 employees and one location, the small but mighty bank is nationally renowned. While personalized service is a trademark, Citizens Bank of Edmond is very innovative, with all the conveniences of a larger financial institution. Citizens Bank of Edmond hosts Heard on Hurd, the largest monthly food truck and music festival in the US, offers a co-working space at Vault 405, launched ROGER Bank aimed at serving the military, and owns the patent to the nation's first unmanned banking facility at Midtown Bank. Based in Edmond, Oklahoma, Citizens Bank of Edmond is FDIC insured with total assets exceeding $400 million. For more information, visit mycitizens.bank.

