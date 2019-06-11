Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MANSFIELD, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank, recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.445 per share, as well as a 1% stock dividend, are payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the regular cash dividend of $0.431 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2018.

"Our dividends are part of commitment to providing a solid return to our shareholders, who continue to support us as an independent community bank. The dividend is supported by our financial results, which have been positively impacted by our expansion into the south central and central Pennsylvania markets," commented Randall E. Black, CEO and President.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $1.45 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank. First Citizens Community Bank operates 28 offices in Pennsylvania and New York.

For further information regarding the common stock of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., please contact any of the following firms: Automated Trading Desk, 866-283-2831; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-842-8928; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 800-342-5529; Monroe Securities Inc., 800-766-5560; Pershing LLC, 201-413-2700; RBC Capital Markets Corp., 800-959-5951; Sandler O' Neill & Partners, 212-466-8020; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., 973-549-4200; UBS Securities, LLC, 203-719-8710.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstcitizensbank.com

