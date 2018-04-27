Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Highlights

Net income was $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , which is 28.6% higher than the net income for 2017's comparable period. The first quarter of 2018 was positively impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted on December 22, 2017 , which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 1, 2018 . The effective tax rate for the first three months of 2018 was 15.0% compared to 21.8% in the comparable period in 2017.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Compared to 2017

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 , net income totaled $4,247,000 which compares to net income of $3,303,000 for the first three months of 2017, an increase of $944,000 or 28.6%. Basic earnings per share of $1.22 for first three months of 2018 compares to $0.94 for the 2017 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 was 12.62% and 10.45%, while annualized return on assets was 1.24% and 1.08%, respectively.



Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At March 31, 2018 , total assets were $1.38 billion , compared to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2017 and $1.22 billion at March 31, 2017 .



Dividend Declared

On March 6, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.435 per share, which was paid on March 30, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 7.5% over the regular cash dividend of $0.405 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 5% stock dividend declared in June 2017.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

As of or For The



Three Months Ended



March 31



2018 2017



Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 4,247 $ 3,303



Return on average assets (annualized) 1.24% 1.08%



Return on average equity (annualized) 12.62% 10.45%



Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b) 15.52% 12.78%



Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.68% 3.78%



Earnings per share - basic $ 1.22 $ 0.94



Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.94



Asset quality







Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 11,587 $ 9,405



Non-performing assets $ 12,814 $ 12,745



Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.12% 1.11%



Non-performing assets to total loans 1.24% 1.51%



Equity







Book value per share $ 38.72 $ 36.30



Tangible Book value per share (b) $ 31.50 $ 29.66



Market Value (Last trade of month) $ 62.65 $ 52.77



Common shares outstanding 3,481,762 3,316,185



Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,478,280 3,479,180



Other







Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.09% 14.57%



Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 11.92% 13.44%



Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 11.17% 12.56%



Leverage Ratio 8.87% 9.52%



Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 261.9 254.9



Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31 March 31,



Assets $ 1,382,483 $ 1,361,886 $ 1,224,524

Equity and available for sale securities 251,528 254,782 281,773

Loans (net of unearned income) 1,031,738 1,000,525 845,307

Allowance for loan losses 11,587 11,190 9,405

Deposits 1,115,153 1,104,943 1,037,609

(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2018 and actual for the remaining period



CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





March 31, December 31 March 31, (in thousands except share data) 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 10,141 $ 16,347 $ 13,587 Interest-bearing 2,334 2,170 1,210 Total cash and cash equivalents 12,475 18,517 14,797







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 10,532 10,283 6,708







Equity securities 188 - -







Available-for-sale securities 251,340 254,782 281,773







Loans held for sale 233 1,439 1,581







Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $11,587 at March 31, 2018;





$11,190 at December 31, 2017 and $9,405 at March 31, 2017) 1,020,151 989,335 835,902







Premises and equipment 16,378 16,523 16,949 Accrued interest receivable 4,283 4,196 3,618 Goodwill 23,296 23,296 21,089 Bank owned life insurance 27,035 26,883 26,389 Other intangibles 1,856 1,953 2,012 Other assets 14,716 14,679 13,706







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,382,483 $ 1,361,886 $ 1,224,524







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 173,124 $ 171,840 $ 157,426 Interest-bearing 942,029 933,103 880,183 Total deposits 1,115,153 1,104,943 1,037,609 Borrowed funds 124,121 114,664 46,836 Accrued interest payable 867 897 612 Other liabilities 12,492 12,371 14,511 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,252,633 1,232,875 1,099,568 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2018 or 2017 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 15,000,000 shares; issued 3,869,939 at March 31, 2018





and December 31, 2017 and 3,704,375 at March 31, 2017 3,870 3,870 3,704 Additional paid-in capital 51,113 51,108 42,256 Retained earnings 92,713 89,982 93,172 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,977) (3,398) (1,421) Treasury stock, at cost: 388,177 at March 31, 2018; 383,065 shares at December 31, 2017





and 388,190 shares at March 31, 2017 (12,869) (12,551) (12,755) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 129,850 129,011 124,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans $ 11,861 $ 9,717 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 58 35 Investment securities:



Taxable 800 804 Nontaxable 527 668 Dividends 137 76 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 13,383 11,300 INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits 1,316 1,045 Borrowed funds 647 258 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,963 1,303 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,420 9,997 Provision for loan losses 500 615 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,920 9,382 NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges 1,104 1,058 Trust 251 221 Brokerage and insurance 181 191 Gains on loans sold 72 101 Investment securities gains, net 6 172 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 152 166 Other 140 126 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,906 2,035 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits 4,835 4,366 Occupancy 592 527 Furniture and equipment 142 139 Professional fees 295 310 FDIC insurance 100 105 Pennsylvania shares tax 300 281 Amortization of intangibles 76 76 ORE expenses 138 90 Other 1,354 1,297 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 7,832 7,191 Income before provision for income taxes 4,994 4,226 Provision for income taxes 747 923 NET INCOME $ 4,247 $ 3,303





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic $ 1.22 $ 0.94 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.94 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.435 $ 0.405





Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,478,280 3,479,180 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,478,643 3,479,200

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION





(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended,





March 31, Dec 31 Sep 30 June 30 March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Interest income $ 13,383 $ 12,895 $ 12,120 $ 11,778 $ 11,300 Interest expense 1,963 1,659 1,503 1,374 1,303 Net interest income 11,420 11,236 10,617 10,404 9,997 Provision for loan losses 500 800 500 625 615 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,920 10,436 10,117 9,779 9,382 Non-interest income 1,900 1,981 1,912 1,865 1,863 Investment securities gains, net 6 831 9 23 172 Non-interest expenses 7,832 7,710 7,247 7,166 7,191 Income before provision for income taxes 4,994 5,538 4,791 4,501 4,226 Provision for income taxes 747 2,934 1,141 1,033 923 Net income $ 4,247 $ 2,604 $ 3,650 $ 3,468 $ 3,303 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.22 $ 0.75 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.75 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 0.94

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2017

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 8,100 5 0.25 7,643 2 0.11 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 10,311 53 2.11 6,870 33 1.97 Investment securities 258,443 1,604 2.48 301,147 1,892 2.51 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,018,195 12,039 4.79 827,139 10,038 4.92 Total interest-earning assets 1,295,049 13,701 4.29 1,142,799 11,965 4.25 Cash and due from banks 6,908



6,671



Bank premises and equipment 16,481



17,007



Other assets 54,878



56,145



Total non-interest earning assets 78,267



79,823



Total assets 1,373,316



1,222,622



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 325,937 330 0.41 310,621 240 0.31 Savings accounts 185,242 50 0.11 175,424 45 0.10 Money market accounts 145,890 245 0.68 116,889 130 0.45 Certificates of deposit 266,275 691 1.05 262,523 630 0.97 Total interest-bearing deposits 923,344 1,316 0.58 865,457 1,045 0.49 Other borrowed funds 138,613 647 1.89 68,854 258 1.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,061,957 1,963 0.75 934,311 1,303 0.57 Demand deposits 164,189



147,019



Other liabilities 12,537



14,872



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 176,726



161,891



Stockholders' equity 134,633



126,420



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,373,316



1,222,622



Net interest income

11,738



10,662

Net interest spread (5)



3.54%



3.68% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.68%



3.78% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



122%



122%













(1) Averages are based on daily averages.











(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.











(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using









a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 34% for 2017.





(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.





(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets







and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.















































Three Months Ended









March 31,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis



2018 2017

Total interest income





$ 13,383 $ 11,300

Total interest expense





1,963 1,303

Net interest income





11,420 9,997

Tax equivalent adjustment





318 665

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)





$ 11,738 $ 10,662

















CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Real estate:









Residential $ 215,349 $ 214,479 $ 206,389 $ 205,725 $ 203,817 Commercial 320,381 308,084 273,624 271,342 267,097 Agricultural 248,710 239,957 207,052 188,547 156,299 Construction 22,239 13,502 17,074 25,569 26,118 Consumer 9,672 9,944 10,784 10,603 10,508 Other commercial loans 74,930 72,013 56,222 56,952 59,800 Other agricultural loans 40,396 37,809 34,066 32,974 24,227 State & political subdivision loans 100,061 104,737 101,951 96,337 97,441 Total loans 1,031,738 1,000,525 907,162 888,049 845,307 Less allowance for loan losses 11,587 11,190 10,447 9,979 9,405 Net loans $ 1,020,151 $ 989,335 $ 896,715 $ 878,070 $ 835,902











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 5,660 $ 3,489 $ 3,360 $ 2,927 $ 2,548











Non-accrual loans $ 11,433 $ 10,171 $ 11,821 $ 11,511 $ 10,482 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 429 555 173 812 1,015 Non-performing loans $ 11,862 $ 10,726 $ 11,994 $ 12,323 $ 11,497 OREO 952 1,119 1,570 1,194 1,248 Total Non-performing assets $ 12,814 $ 11,845 $ 13,564 $ 13,517 $ 12,745





































3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months

Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In Thousands) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Balance, beginning of period $ 11,190 $ 10,447 $ 9,979 $ 9,405 $ 8,886 Charge-offs (116) (73) (56) (65) (119) Recoveries 13 16 24 14 23 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (103) (57) (32) (51) (96) Provision for loan losses 500 800 500 625 615 Balance, end of period $ 11,587 $ 11,190 $ 10,447 $ 9,979 $ 9,405

























CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(in thousands, except share data)











Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018 2017 Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 129,850 $ 124,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,977 1,421 Intangible Assets (25,152) (23,101) Non-GAAP Total Tangible Book Value 109,675 103,276 Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2017 stock Dividend 3,481,762 3,481,749 Tangible Book value per share 31.50 29.66







