Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

11:24 ET

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights

  • Net income was $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which is 28.6% higher than the net income for 2017's comparable period. The first quarter of 2018 was positively impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted on December 22, 2017, which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. The effective tax rate for the first three months of 2018 was 15.0% compared to 21.8% in the comparable period in 2017.
       
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses of $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was an increase of $1.4 million, or 14.2%, increase over the same period a year ago.
            
  • Net loan growth totaled $31.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, or 12.5% annualized.
        
  • Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2018 was 12.62% compared to 10.45% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2017.
         
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2018 was 15.52% compared to 12.78% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2017.
        
  • Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2018 was 1.24% compared to 1.08% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2017.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Compared to 2017

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2018, net income totaled $4,247,000 which compares to net income of $3,303,000 for the first three months of 2017, an increase of $944,000 or 28.6%. Basic earnings per share of $1.22 for first three months of 2018 compares to $0.94 for the 2017 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 was 12.62% and 10.45%, while annualized return on assets was 1.24% and 1.08%, respectively.
        
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 totaled $11,420,000 compared to $9,997,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, resulting in an increase of $1,423,000, or 14.2%. Average interest earning assets increased $152.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $191.1 million while average investment securities decreased $42.7 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 3.68% compared to 3.78% for the same period last year, which was slightly impacted by the change in tax rates between periods.
       
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $500,000 compared to $615,000 for comparable period in 2017, a decrease of $115,000. The decreased provision primarily reflects the lower loan growth experienced during the first three months of 2018 compared to 2017.
       
  • Total non-interest income was $1,906,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which is $129,000 less than the comparable period last year. Decreases in investment securities gains and gains on loans sold were partially offset by increases in service charges and trust income.
         
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 totaled $7,832,000 compared to $7,191,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $641,000, or 8.9%. Salaries and benefits increased $469,000 primarily due to the increased costs associated with merit increases and branch and loan production office expansion. Other expenses increased $172,000, which was primarily due to office expansions as well as an increase in other real estate owned expenses.
          
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $176,000 when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2018 to the same period in 2018. The decrease is attributable to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the Bank's statutory tax rate from 34% to 21%, partially offset by an increase in pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the first three months of 2018 was 15.0% compared to 21.8% in the comparable period in 2017.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At March 31, 2018, total assets were $1.38 billion, compared to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2017 and $1.22 billion at March 31, 2017.
      
  • Available for sale securities of $251.3 million at March 31, 2018 decreased $3.4 million from December 31, 2017 and $30.4 million from March 31, 2017. The decrease was utilized to fund growth in the loan portfolio.
      
  • Net loans as of March 31, 2018 totaled $1.02 billion and increased $30.8 million from December 31, 2017 and $184.2 million from March 31, 2017. The growth in 2018 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2017.
        
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $11,587,000 at March 31, 2018 which is an increase of $397,000 from December 31, 2017. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $500,000 and recoveries of $13,000, offset by charge-offs of $116,000. Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through March 31, 2018 was .04%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.12% as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
        
  • Deposits increased $10.2 million from December 31, 2017, to $1.12 billion at March 31, 2018. Borrowed funds increased $9.5 million from December 31, 2017 to $124.1 million at March 31, 2018.
     
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $129.9 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $129.0 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $839,000. The increase was attributable to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 totaling $4.2 million, offset by cash dividends for the first quarter totaling $1.5 million. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $1.6 million from December 31, 2017.

Dividend Declared

On March 6, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.435 per share, which was paid on March 30, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 7.5% over the regular cash dividend of $0.405 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 5% stock dividend declared in June 2017.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share data)




As of or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31

2018

2017

Income and Performance Ratios



Net Income 

$              4,247

$          3,303

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.24%

1.08%

Return on average equity (annualized)

12.62%

10.45%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b)

15.52%

12.78%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.68%

3.78%

Earnings per share - basic

$                1.22

$            0.94

Earnings per share - diluted

$                1.22

$            0.94

Cash dividends paid per share 

$              0.435

$          0.405











Asset quality



Allowance for loan and lease losses

$            11,587

$          9,405

Non-performing assets

$            12,814

$        12,745

Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.12%

1.11%

Non-performing assets to total loans

1.24%

1.51%

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans

0.04%

0.05%











Equity



Book value per share

$              38.72

$          36.30

Tangible Book value per share (b)

$              31.50

$          29.66

Market Value (Last trade of month)

$              62.65

$          52.77

Common shares outstanding

3,481,762

3,316,185

Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,478,280

3,479,180

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,478,643

3,479,200











Other



Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

13.09%

14.57%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

11.92%

13.44%

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

11.17%

12.56%

Leverage Ratio

8.87%

9.52%

Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

261.9

254.9

Loan to deposit Ratio

92.00%

81.28%











Balance Sheet Highlights 

March 31,

December 31

March 31,

2018

2017

2017





Assets

$      1,382,483

$   1,361,886

$      1,224,524

Equity and available for sale securities

251,528

254,782

281,773

Loans (net of unearned income)

1,031,738

1,000,525

845,307

Allowance for loan losses

11,587

11,190

9,405

Deposits

1,115,153

1,104,943

1,037,609

Stockholders' Equity

129,850

129,011

124,956





(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2018  and actual for the remaining period

(b) See reconcilation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


(UNAUDITED)







March 31,

December 31

March 31,

(in thousands except share data)

2018

2017

2017

ASSETS:


Cash and due from banks:


  Noninterest-bearing

$           10,141

$         16,347

$         13,587

  Interest-bearing

2,334

2,170

1,210

Total cash and cash equivalents

12,475

18,517

14,797




Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

10,532

10,283

6,708




Equity securities

188

-

-




Available-for-sale securities

251,340

254,782

281,773




Loans held for sale

233

1,439

1,581




Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $11,587 at March 31, 2018;


    $11,190 at December 31, 2017 and $9,405 at March 31, 2017)

1,020,151

989,335

835,902




Premises and equipment

16,378

16,523

16,949

Accrued interest receivable

4,283

4,196

3,618

Goodwill

23,296

23,296

21,089

Bank owned life insurance

27,035

26,883

26,389

Other intangibles

1,856

1,953

2,012

Other assets

14,716

14,679

13,706




TOTAL ASSETS

$      1,382,483

$    1,361,886

$    1,224,524




LIABILITIES:


Deposits:


  Noninterest-bearing

$         173,124

$       171,840

$       157,426

  Interest-bearing

942,029

933,103

880,183

Total deposits

1,115,153

1,104,943

1,037,609

Borrowed funds

124,121

114,664

46,836

Accrued interest payable

867

897

612

Other liabilities

12,492

12,371

14,511

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,252,633

1,232,875

1,099,568

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized


  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2018 or 2017

-

-

-

Common stock


  $1.00 par value; authorized 15,000,000 shares; issued 3,869,939 at March 31, 2018 


  and  December 31, 2017 and 3,704,375 at March 31, 2017

3,870

3,870

3,704

Additional paid-in capital

51,113

51,108

42,256

Retained earnings

92,713

89,982

93,172

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,977)

(3,398)

(1,421)

Treasury stock, at cost:  388,177 at March 31, 2018; 383,065 shares at December 31, 2017 


  and 388,190 shares at March 31, 2017

(12,869)

(12,551)

(12,755)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

129,850

129,011

124,956

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND


   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      1,382,483

$    1,361,886

$    1,224,524

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

March 31, 

(in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$     11,861

$      9,717

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

58

35

Investment securities:

    Taxable

800

804

    Nontaxable

527

668

    Dividends

137

76

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

13,383

11,300

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Deposits

1,316

1,045

Borrowed funds

647

258

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,963

1,303

NET INTEREST INCOME

11,420

9,997

Provision for loan losses

500

615

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

10,920

9,382

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Service charges

1,104

1,058

Trust

251

221

Brokerage and insurance

181

191

Gains on loans sold

72

101

Investment securities gains, net

6

172

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

152

166

Other

140

126

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

1,906

2,035

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,835

4,366

Occupancy 

592

527

Furniture and equipment

142

139

Professional fees

295

310

FDIC insurance

100

105

Pennsylvania shares tax

300

281

Amortization of intangibles

76

76

ORE expenses

138

90

Other

1,354

1,297

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

7,832

7,191

Income before provision for income taxes

4,994

4,226

Provision for income taxes

747

923

NET INCOME

$       4,247

$      3,303



PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

Net Income - Basic

$          1.22

$        0.94

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.22

$        0.94

Cash Dividends Paid 

$       0.435

$      0.405



Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,478,280

3,479,180

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,478,643

3,479,200

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION


(UNAUDITED)




(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,


March 31,

Dec 31

Sep 30

June 30

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest income

$     13,383

$      12,895

$      12,120

$      11,778

$      11,300

Interest expense

1,963

1,659

1,503

1,374

1,303

Net interest income

11,420

11,236

10,617

10,404

9,997

Provision for loan losses

500

800

500

625

615

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

10,920

10,436

10,117

9,779

9,382

Non-interest income

1,900

1,981

1,912

1,865

1,863

Investment securities gains, net

6

831

9

23

172

Non-interest expenses

7,832

7,710

7,247

7,166

7,191

Income before provision for income taxes

4,994

5,538

4,791

4,501

4,226

Provision for income taxes

747

2,934

1,141

1,033

923

Net income

$       4,247

$        2,604

$        3,650

$        3,468

$        3,303

Earnings Per Share Basic

$         1.22

$          0.75

$          1.05

$          1.00

$          0.94

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$         1.22

$          0.75

$          1.05

$          1.00

$          0.94

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

8,100

5

0.25

7,643

2

0.11

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

10,311

53

2.11

6,870

33

1.97

Investment securities

258,443

1,604

2.48

301,147

1,892

2.51

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,018,195

12,039

4.79

827,139

10,038

4.92

Total interest-earning assets

1,295,049

13,701

4.29

1,142,799

11,965

4.25

Cash and due from banks

6,908

6,671

Bank premises and equipment

16,481

17,007

Other assets

54,878

56,145

Total non-interest earning assets

78,267

79,823

Total assets

1,373,316

1,222,622

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  NOW accounts

325,937

330

0.41

310,621

240

0.31

  Savings accounts

185,242

50

0.11

175,424

45

0.10

  Money market accounts

145,890

245

0.68

116,889

130

0.45

  Certificates of deposit

266,275

691

1.05

262,523

630

0.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

923,344

1,316

0.58

865,457

1,045

0.49

Other borrowed funds

138,613

647

1.89

68,854

258

1.52

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,061,957

1,963

0.75

934,311

1,303

0.57

Demand deposits

164,189

147,019

Other liabilities

12,537

14,872

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

176,726

161,891

Stockholders' equity

134,633

126,420

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,373,316

1,222,622

Net interest income

11,738

10,662

Net interest spread (5)

3.54%

3.68%

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.68%

3.78%

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

122%

122%







(1) Averages are based on daily averages.





(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.





(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 34% for 2017.


(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.


(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.























Three Months Ended




March 31, 

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2018

2017

Total interest income


$     13,383

$       11,300

Total interest expense


1,963

1,303

Net interest income


11,420

9,997

Tax equivalent adjustment


318

665

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)


$     11,738

$       10,662







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)




(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)




(In Thousands)





March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30,

June 30, 

March 31, 

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Real estate:




  Residential

$     215,349

$      214,479

$       206,389

$ 205,725

$ 203,817

  Commercial

320,381

308,084

273,624

271,342

267,097

  Agricultural

248,710

239,957

207,052

188,547

156,299

  Construction

22,239

13,502

17,074

25,569

26,118

Consumer

9,672

9,944

10,784

10,603

10,508

Other commercial loans

74,930

72,013

56,222

56,952

59,800

Other agricultural loans

40,396

37,809

34,066

32,974

24,227

State & political subdivision loans

100,061

104,737

101,951

96,337

97,441

Total loans

1,031,738

1,000,525

907,162

888,049

845,307

Less allowance for loan losses

11,587

11,190

10,447

9,979

9,405

Net loans

$  1,020,151

$      989,335

$       896,715

$ 878,070

$ 835,902






Past due and non-performing assets










Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          5,660

$          3,489

$           3,360

$     2,927

$     2,548






Non-accrual loans

$       11,433

$        10,171

$         11,821

$   11,511

$   10,482

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

429

555

173

812

1,015

Non-performing loans

$       11,862

$        10,726

$         11,994

$   12,323

$   11,497

OREO

952

1,119

1,570

1,194

1,248

Total Non-performing assets

$       12,814

$        11,845

$         13,564

$   13,517

$   12,745



















3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In Thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Balance, beginning of period

$       11,190

$        10,447

$           9,979

$     9,405

$     8,886

Charge-offs

(116)

(73)

(56)

(65)

(119)

Recoveries

13

16

24

14

23

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(103)

(57)

(32)

(51)

(96)

Provision for loan losses

500

800

500

625

615

Balance, end of period

$       11,587

$        11,190

$         10,447

$     9,979

$     9,405












CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

Tangible Equity

Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$   129,850

$     124,956

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

4,977

1,421

Intangible Assets

(25,152)

(23,101)

Non-GAAP Total Tangible Book Value

109,675

103,276

Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2017 stock Dividend

3,481,762

3,481,749

Tangible Book value per share

31.50

29.66



 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-financial-services-inc-reports-unaudited-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300638127.html

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstcitizensbank.com

Also from this source

Jan 31, 2018, 09:35 ET Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Full Year and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

11:24 ET