Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights

The financial results of the Company continue to benefit from the acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. that closed in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 , which is 86.8% higher than the net income for 2020's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 16.0% compared to 16.4% in the comparable period in 2020.

Covid 19 pandemic response and loan profile

During 2021, the Company continued to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for loans provided under the auspices of the Small Business Administration (SBA). From January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 , we issued 227 loans with aggregate balances of $18.5 million . As of March 31, 2021 , 99 loans that were issued under this program in 2020 remain outstanding and have a balance of $9.8 million . The loans earn interest at 1% per annum and the processing fee paid by the SBA will be accreted into income over the life of the loans. The SBA has issued guidance for forgiveness with a streamlined approach for loans of $150,000 or less. Of the PPP loans outstanding, 278 loans, or 85.3% of the remaining PPP loans, had an original balance less than $150,000 . The outstanding balance for these 278 loans as of March 31, 2021 was approximately $10.3 million .

First Quarter of 2021 Compared to the First Quarter of 2020

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , net income totaled $8,463,000 which compares to net income of $4,531,000 for the comparable period of 2020, an increase of $3,932,000 or 86.8%. Basic earnings per share of $2.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compares to $1.27 for the 2020 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was 17.25% and 11.48%, while annualized return on assets was 1.77% and 1.24%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At March 31, 2021 , total assets were $2.00 billion compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.45 billion at March 31, 2020 . The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2021 was 83.23% compared to 88.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 90.75% as of March 31, 2020 .

Dividend Declared

On March 2, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.465 per share, which was paid on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.31% over the regular cash dividend of $0.450 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2020. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. paid an additional $0.10 special dividend in the first quarter of 2020.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of or For The



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021 2020

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income $ 8,463 $ 4,531

Return on average assets (annualized) 1.77% 1.24%

Return on average equity (annualized) 17.25% 11.48%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 20.74% 13.59%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a) 3.73% 3.84%

Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 2.16 $ 1.27

Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 2.16 $ 1.27

Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.465 $ 0.549

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 3,909,887 3,553,818

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 3,909,887 3,553,818

















Asset quality





Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 16,560 $ 14,247

Non-performing assets $ 12,878 $ 14,522

Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.18% 1.30%

Non-performing assets to total loans 0.92% 1.33%

Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to total loans (0.03)% 0.00%

















Equity





Book value per share (b) $ 50.55 $ 44.30

Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 42.10 $ 37.36

Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 59.65 $ 49.00

Common shares outstanding 3,912,679 3,506,009

















Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 297.4 255.3

Loan to Deposit Ratio 83.23% 90.75%

Trust assets under management $ 150,871 $ 110,419

Brokerage assets under management $ 252,888 $ 200,145

















Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, March 31,

2021 2020 2020







Assets $ 1,995,610 $ 1,891,674 $ 1,464,729 Investment securities 324,085 297,120 258,437 Loans (net of unearned income) 1,404,401 1,405,281 1,093,720 Allowance for loan losses 16,560 15,815 14,247 Deposits 1,687,470 1,588,858 1,205,150 Stockholders' Equity 198,807 194,259 159,923















(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(UNAUDITED)















March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands except share data) 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 18,164 $ 16,374 $ 20,663 Interest-bearing 132,664 52,333 858 Total cash and cash equivalents 150,828 68,707 21,521







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 13,509 13,758 14,506







Equity securities 2,118 1,931 649







Available-for-sale securities 321,967 295,189 257,788







Loans held for sale 9,946 14,640 2,006







Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $16,560 at March 31, 2021;





$15,815 at December 31, 2020 and $14,247 at March 31, 2020) 1,387,841 1,389,466 1,079,473







Premises and equipment 17,450 16,948 16,222 Accrued interest receivable 5,572 5,998 4,587 Goodwill 31,376 31,376 23,296 Bank owned life insurance 30,190 32,589 28,284 Other intangibles 1,696 1,668 1,294 Other assets 23,117 19,404 15,103







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,995,610 $ 1,891,674 $ 1,464,729







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 336,438 $ 303,762 $ 204,489 Interest-bearing 1,351,032 1,285,096 1,000,661 Total deposits 1,687,470 1,588,858 1,205,150 Borrowed funds 86,171 88,838 83,563 Accrued interest payable 913 1,017 906 Other liabilities 22,249 18,702 15,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,796,803 1,697,415 1,304,806 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2021 or 2020 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and





March 31, 2020: issued 4,350,342 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and





3,938,668 at March 31, 2020 4,350 4,350 3,939 Additional paid-in capital 75,908 75,908 55,129 Retained earnings 133,270 126,627 113,374 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,002 2,587 2,918 Treasury stock, at cost: 437,663 at March 31, 2021 and 428,492 shares





at December 31, 2020 and 413,607 shares at March 31, 2020 (15,723) (15,213) (15,437) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 198,807 194,259 159,923 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,995,610 $ 1,891,674 $ 1,464,729









CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2019 INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans $ 16,694 $ 13,638 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 106 95 Investment securities:



Taxable 850 1,107 Nontaxable 544 389 Dividends 101 110 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 18,295 15,339 INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits 1,598 1,987 Borrowed funds 256 462 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,854 2,449 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,441 12,890 Provision for loan losses 650 400 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,791 12,490 NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges 1,106 1,081 Trust 307 198 Brokerage and insurance 376 340 Gains on loans sold 503 167 Equity security gains (losses), net 187 (254) Available for sale security gains (losses), net 50 - Earnings on bank owned life insurance 1,315 156 Other 391 163 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,235 1,851 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits 6,263 5,414 Occupancy 783 526 Furniture and equipment 143 131 Professional fees 448 325 FDIC insurance expense 129 71 Pennsylvania shares tax 339 275 Amortization of intangibles 49 50 Merger and acquisition - 376 Software expenses 313 247 ORE expenses 86 32 Other 1,394 1,474 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 9,947 8,921 Income before provision for income taxes 10,079 5,420 Provision for income taxes 1,616 889 NET INCOME $ 8,463 $ 4,531





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic $ 2.16 $ 1.27 Net Income - Diluted $ 2.16 $ 1.27 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.465 $ 0.549





Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,909,887 3,553,818 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,909,887 3,553,818

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







(UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,





March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31,

2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $ 18,295 $ 18,411 $ 18,386 $ 18,160 $ 15,339 Interest expense 1,854 1,866 1,916 1,874 2,449 Net interest income 16,441 16,545 16,470 16,286 12,890 Provision for loan losses 650 900 550 550 400 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,791 15,645 15,920 15,736 12,490 Non-interest income 3,998 3,726 3,386 1,941 2,105 Investment securities gains (losses), net 237 238 152 128 (254) Non-interest expenses 9,947 10,821 9,692 11,413 8,921 Income before provision for income taxes 10,079 8,788 9,766 6,392 5,420 Provision for income taxes 1,616 1,561 1,759 1,054 889 Net income $ 8,463 $ 7,227 $ 8,007 $ 5,338 $ 4,531 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 2.16 $ 1.85 $ 2.04 $ 1.39 $ 1.27 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 2.16 $ 1.85 $ 2.04 $ 1.39 $ 1.27













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS







(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 94,523 19 0.08 9,538 3 0.17 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 13,730 87 2.57 14,272 92 2.59 Investment securities:











Taxable 200,492 951 1.90 179,893 1,217 2.71 Tax-exempt (3) 100,422 689 2.74 62,555 493 3.15 Investment securities 300,914 1,640 2.18 242,448 1,710 2.82 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 203,941 2,553 5.08 215,838 2,843 5.30 Construction loans 38,314 410 4.34 17,726 223 5.06 Commercial Loans 713,900 9,063 5.15 415,199 5,534 5.36 Agricultural Loans 358,565 3,830 4.33 360,179 4,112 4.59 Loans to state & political subdivisions 62,516 598 3.87 94,122 939 4.01 Other loans 26,605 348 5.30 9,461 171 7.27 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,403,841 16,802 4.85 1,112,525 13,822 5.00 Total interest-earning assets 1,813,008 18,548 4.15 1,378,783 15,627 4.56 Cash and due from banks 6,377



6,263



Bank premises and equipment 17,003



16,062



Other assets 80,953



56,983



Total non-interest earning assets 104,333



79,308



Total assets 1,917,341



1,458,091



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 422,135 320 0.31 332,068 437 0.53 Savings accounts 268,252 89 0.13 225,985 184 0.33 Money market accounts 238,788 176 0.30 174,294 393 0.91 Certificates of deposit 380,791 1,013 1.08 261,278 973 1.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,309,966 1,598 0.49 993,625 1,987 0.93 Other borrowed funds 86,226 256 1.20 93,849 462 1.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,396,192 1,854 0.54 1,087,474 2,449 0.91 Demand deposits 306,377



196,604



Other liabilities 18,582



16,082



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 324,959



212,686



Stockholders' equity 196,190



157,931



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,917,341



1,458,091



Net interest income

16,694



13,178

Net interest spread (5)



3.61%



3.65% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.73%



3.84% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



130%



127%













(1) Averages are based on daily averages.











(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.











(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using









a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end





of the press release





(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.





(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets







and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Real estate:









Residential $ 203,273 $ 201,911 $ 208,084 $ 210,789 $ 216,179 Commercial 605,547 596,255 535,456 513,598 338,490 Agricultural 315,313 315,158 310,702 313,136 300,606 Construction 42,651 35,404 28,656 31,744 17,926 Consumer 26,181 30,277 30,625 30,973 9,533 Other commercial loans 109,168 114,169 129,731 132,503 71,038 Other agricultural loans 41,378 48,779 40,790 44,912 46,170 State & political subdivision loans 60,890 63,328 81,835 85,978 93,778 Total loans 1,404,401 1,405,281 1,365,879 1,363,633 1,093,720 Less: allowance for loan losses 16,560 15,815 15,169 14,827 14,247 Net loans $ 1,387,841 $ 1,389,466 $ 1,350,710 $ 1,348,806 $ 1,079,473











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 2,383 $ 4,120 $ 3,449 $ 4,986 $ 3,159











Non-accrual loans $ 10,680 $ 10,732 $ 11,711 $ 10,693 $ 11,302 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 478 525 1,194 654 164 Non-performing loans $ 11,158 $ 11,257 $ 12,905 $ 11,347 $ 11,466 OREO 1,720 1,836 2,726 2,853 3,056 Total Non-performing assets $ 12,878 $ 13,093 $ 15,631 $ 14,200 $ 14,522





































3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months

Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In Thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,815 $ 15,169 $ 14,827 $ 14,247 $ 13,845 Charge-offs (4) (276) (237) (10) (9) Recoveries 99 22 29 40 11 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 95 (254) (208) 30 2 Provision for loan losses 650 900 550 550 400 Balance, end of period $ 16,560 $ 15,815 $ 15,169 $ 14,827 $ 14,247













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of

March 31

2021 2020 Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 198,807 $ 159,923 Accumulated other comprehensive (gain) loss (1,002) (2,918) Intangible Assets (33,072) (24,590) Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 164,733 132,415 Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2020 stock Dividend 3,912,679 3,544,327 Tangible Book value per share (a) $ 42.10 $ 37.36







As of

March 31

2021 2020 Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP $ 50.81 $ 45.12 Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss (0.26) (0.82) Book value per share 50.55 44.30 Adjustments for intangible assets (8.45) (6.94) Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 42.10 $ 37.36













For the Three Months Ended

March 31

2021 2020 Return on Average Tangible Equity



Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP $ 198,617 $ 157,905 Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 2,427 (26) Average Intangible Assets 32,998 24,603 Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP 163,192 133,328 Net Income $ 8,463 $ 4,531 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity 20.74% 13.59%













For the Three

Months March

31, 2021 For the Three

Months March 31,

2020 Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding Merger and Acquisition

Costs and BOLI Death Benefits



Net Income $ 8,463 $ 4,531 BOLI death benefits 1,155 - After Tax merger and acquisition costs - 339 Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs $ 7,308 $ 4,870 Average Assets 1,917,341 1,458,091 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding Merger and Acquisition costs 1.52% 1.34%





Average Stockholders Equity $ 196,190 $ 157,931 Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding Merger and

Acquisition costs and death benefits 14.90% 12.33%



















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis 2021 2020 Total interest income $ 18,295 $ 15,339 Total interest expense 1,854 2,449 Net interest income 16,441 12,890 Tax equivalent adjustment 253 288 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 16,694 $ 13,178







SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

