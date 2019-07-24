Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $9.3 million , which is 3.5% higher than 2018's net income through June 30, 2018 . The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 15.9% compared to 15.4% in the comparable period in 2018.

, which is 3.5% higher than 2018's net income through . The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 15.9% compared to 15.4% in the comparable period in 2018. Net income was $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , which is 3.3% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 16.1% compared to 15.7% in the comparable period in 2018.

for the three months ended , which is 3.3% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended was 16.1% compared to 15.7% in the comparable period in 2018. Net interest income before the provision for loan losses of $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was an increase of $1.1 million , or 4.7%, over the same period a year ago.

for the six months ended was an increase of , or 4.7%, over the same period a year ago. Net loan growth totaled $17.3 million in the first half of 2019, or 3.2% annualized.

in the first half of 2019, or 3.2% annualized. Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 was 13.09% and 12.61% compared to 13.68% and 13.15% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2018 .

was 13.09% and 12.61% compared to 13.68% and 13.15% for the three and six months (annualized) ended . Return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 was 15.72% and 15.17% compared to 16.74% and 16.14% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2018 . (1)

was 15.72% and 15.17% compared to 16.74% and 16.14% for the three and six months (annualized) ended . (1) Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 was 1.34% and 1.28% compared to 1.34% and 1.29% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2018 .

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 , net income totaled $9,251,000 which compares to net income of $8,938,000 for the first six months of 2018, an increase of $313,000 or 3.5%. Basic earnings per share of $2.62 for the first six months of 2019 compares to $2.52 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 12.61% and 13.15%, while annualized return on assets was 1.28% and 1.29%, respectively.

, net income totaled which compares to net income of for the first six months of 2018, an increase of or 3.5%. Basic earnings per share of for the first six months of 2019 compares to for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended and 2018 was 12.61% and 13.15%, while annualized return on assets was 1.28% and 1.29%, respectively. Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $24,251,000 compared to $23,171,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , resulting in an increase of $1,080,000 , or 4.7%. Average interest earning assets increased $62.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $66.8 million while average investment securities decreased $9.2 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.58%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 34 basis points to 1.14%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.66% compared to 3.67% for the same period last year.

totaled compared to for the six months ended , resulting in an increase of , or 4.7%. Average interest earning assets increased for the six months ended compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased while average investment securities decreased . The yield on interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.58%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 34 basis points to 1.14%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the six months ended was 3.66% compared to 3.67% for the same period last year. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $750,000 compared to $825,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , a decrease of $75,000 . The decrease provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.

was compared to for the six months ended , a decrease of . The decrease provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018. Total non-interest income was $4,060,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , which is $312,000 more than the non-interest income of $3,748,000 for the same period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions.

for the six months ended , which is more than the non-interest income of for the same period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions. Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $16,559,000 compared to $15,534,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,025,000 , or 6.6%. Salaries and benefits increased $461,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $426,000 , which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015.

totaled compared to for the same period last year, which is an increase of , or 6.6%. Salaries and benefits increased primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased , which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of acquisition in 2015. The provision for income taxes increased $129,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $442,000 .

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 , net income totaled $4,846,000 which compares to net income of $4,691,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $155,000 or 3.3%. Basic earnings per share of $1.38 for three months ended June 30, 2019 compares to $1.32 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 13.09% and 13.68%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.34% for both periods.

, net income totaled which compares to net income of for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of or 3.3%. Basic earnings per share of for three months ended compares to for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended and 2018 was 13.09% and 13.68%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.34% for both periods. Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $12,336,000 compared to $11,751,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 , resulting in an increase of $585,000 , or 5.0%. Average interest earning assets increased $48.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $60.7 million while average investment securities decreased $16.3 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 27 basis points to 4.67%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 30 basis points to 1.15%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.74% compared to 3.70% for the same period last year and increased 12 basis points from the first quarter's net interest margin of 3.62%.

totaled compared to for the three months ended , resulting in an increase of , or 5.0%. Average interest earning assets increased for the three months ended compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased while average investment securities decreased . The yield on interest earning assets increased 27 basis points to 4.67%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 30 basis points to 1.15%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended was 3.74% compared to 3.70% for the same period last year and increased 12 basis points from the first quarter's net interest margin of 3.62%. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $350,000 compared to $325,000 for comparable period in 2018, an increase of $25,000 .

was compared to for comparable period in 2018, an increase of . Total non-interest income was $2,027,000 for the three months June 30, 2019 , which is $185,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase in revenues was driven by increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions.

for the three months , which is more than the comparable period last year. The increase in revenues was driven by increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions. Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $8,237,000 compared to $7,702,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $535,000 , or 7.0%. Salaries and benefits increased $267,000 primarily due to employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $235,000 , which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015.

totaled compared to for the same period last year, which is an increase of , or 7.0%. Salaries and benefits increased primarily due to employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased , which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of acquisition in 2015. The provision for income taxes increased $55,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 16.1% compared to 15.7% in the comparable period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At June 30, 2019 , total assets were $1.45 billion , compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 and $1.40 billion at June 30, 2018 .

, total assets were , compared to at and at . Available for sale securities of $236.7 million at June 30, 2019 decreased $4.3 million from December 31, 2018 and $13.3 million from June 30, 2018 . The resulting funds were utilized to fund growth in the loan portfolio.

at decreased from and from . The resulting funds were utilized to fund growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans as of June 30, 2019 totaled $1.09 billion and increased $17.3 million from December 31, 2018 and $58.1 million from June 30, 2018 . Net loan growth for the second quarter was $8.5 million . Net loan growth for 2019 has been negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2018.

totaled and increased from and from . Net loan growth for the second quarter was . Net loan growth for 2019 has been negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2018. The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,304,000 at June 30, 2019 which is an increase of $420,000 from December 31, 2018 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $750,000 and recoveries of $23,000 , offset by charge-offs of $353,000 . Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through June 30, 2019 was .06%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018 .

at which is an increase of from . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of and recoveries of , offset by charge-offs of . Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through was .06%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of compared to 1.19% as of . Deposits decreased $1.5 million from December 31, 2018 , to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2019 , primarily due to timing differences and a municipal customer withdrawing funds to start a large construction project. Borrowed funds increased $9.8 million from December 31, 2018 to $101.0 million at June 30, 2019 . Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $3.9 million at June 30, 2019 .

from , to at , primarily due to timing differences and a municipal customer withdrawing funds to start a large construction project. Borrowed funds increased from to at . Non-interest-bearing deposits increased at . Stockholders' equity totaled $148.0 million at June 30, 2019 , compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $8,792,000 . The increase was attributable to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaling $9.3 million , offset by cash dividends of $3.1 million . As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.5 million from December 31, 2018 .

Dividend Declared

On June 4, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.445 per share, which was paid on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.431 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2018. The Board also declared a 1% stock dividend, payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where First Citizens Community Bank's offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed

or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of or For The As of or For The

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Income and Performance Ratios







Net Income $ 4,846 $ 4,691 $ 9,251 $ 8,938 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.34% 1.34% 1.28% 1.29% Return on average equity (annualized) 13.09% 13.68% 12.61% 13.15% Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b) 15.72% 16.74% 15.17% 16.14% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.74% 3.70% 3.66% 3.67% Earnings per share - basic (c) $ 1.38 $ 1.32 $ 2.62 $ 2.52 Earnings per share - diluted (c) $ 1.38 $ 1.32 $ 2.62 $ 2.52 Number of shares used in computation - basic (c) 3,523,135 3,541,703 3,525,788 3,544,343 Number of shares used in computation - diluted (c) 3,524,517 3,543,170 3,526,483 3,544,974 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.441 $ 0.427 $ 0.881 $ 0.853 Annualized net charge-offs to total loans 0.05% (0.01%) 0.06% 0.02%











June 30, June 30,





2019 2018



Asset quality







Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 13,304 $ 11,941



Non-performing assets $ 16,562 $ 12,448



Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.21% 1.15%



Non-performing assets to total loans 1.51% 1.20%

































Equity







Book value per share (c) $ 42.08 $ 38.80



Tangible Book value per share (b) (c) $ 35.06 $ 31.74



Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 60.50 $ 63.00



Common shares outstanding 3,525,320 3,512,653











































Other







Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.73% 13.23%



Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 12.48% 12.04%



Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 11.78% 11.30%



Leverage Ratio 9.37% 8.94%



Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 261.8 262.9



Loan to Deposit Ratio 92.90% 92.99%























Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, December 31 June 30,



2019 2018 2018











Assets $ 1,447,170 $ 1,430,712 $ 1,397,594

Investment securities 237,297 241,526 250,220

Loans (net of unearned income) 1,099,622 1,081,883 1,040,200

Allowance for loan losses 13,304 12,884 11,941

Deposits 1,183,658 1,185,156 1,118,592

Stockholders' Equity 148,021 139,229 132,281











(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining period.

(b) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

(c) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.















CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(UNAUDITED)















June 30, December 31, June 30, (in thousands except share data) 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 15,552 $ 15,327 $ 14,521 Interest-bearing 917 1,470 1,092 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,469 16,797 15,613







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 15,498 15,498 13,762







Equity securities 557 516 195







Available-for-sale securities 236,740 241,010 250,025







Loans held for sale 778 1,127 1,931







Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,304 at June 30, 2019;





$12,884 at December 31, 2018 and $11,941 at June 30, 2018) 1,086,318 1,068,999 1,028,259







Premises and equipment 16,024 16,273 16,289 Accrued interest receivable 4,612 4,452 4,285 Goodwill 23,296 23,296 23,296 Bank owned life insurance 27,810 27,505 27,189 Other intangibles 1,460 1,623 1,756 Other assets 17,608 13,616 14,994







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,447,170 $ 1,430,712 $ 1,397,594







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 183,903 $ 179,971 $ 169,014 Interest-bearing 999,755 1,005,185 949,578 Total deposits 1,183,658 1,185,156 1,118,592 Borrowed funds 100,984 91,194 133,652 Accrued interest payable 1,048 1,076 903 Other liabilities 13,459 14,057 12,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,299,149 1,291,483 1,265,313 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2019,

December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018: issued 3,938,673 at June

30 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 3,939 3,904 3,904 Additional paid-in capital 55,096 53,099 53,098 Retained earnings 103,733 99,727 93,717 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (337) (3,921) (5,357) Treasury stock, at cost: 413,353 at June 30, 2019; 399,616 shares





at December 31, 2018 and 391,559 shares at June 30, 2018 (14,410) (13,580) (13,081) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 148,021 139,229 132,281 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,447,170 $ 1,430,712 $ 1,397,594









CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME







(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 13,776 $ 12,461 $ 27,090 $ 24,322 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 104 66 208 124 Investment securities:







Taxable 1,128 916 2,236 1,716 Nontaxable 374 474 731 1,001 Dividends 120 111 254 248 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,502 14,028 30,519 27,411 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 2,398 1,585 4,712 2,901 Borrowed funds 768 692 1,556 1,339 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,166 2,277 6,268 4,240 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,336 11,751 24,251 23,171 Provision for loan losses 350 325 750 825 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,986 11,426 23,501 22,346 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 1,174 1,170 2,273 2,274 Trust 209 150 441 401 Brokerage and insurance 261 168 554 349 Gains on loans sold 64 60 163 132 Equity security gains, net 30 7 41 13 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 154 154 305 306 Other 135 133 283 273 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,027 1,842 4,060 3,748 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 5,004 4,737 10,033 9,572 Occupancy 517 514 1,109 1,106 Furniture and equipment 181 122 336 264 Professional fees 316 367 758 766 FDIC insurance 105 107 216 207 Pennsylvania shares tax 275 300 550 600 Amortization of intangibles 66 74 132 150 ORE expenses 109 52 216 86 Other 1,664 1,429 3,209 2,783 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 8,237 7,702 16,559 15,534 Income before provision for income taxes 5,776 5,566 11,002 10,560 Provision for income taxes 930 875 1,751 1,622 NET INCOME $ 4,846 $ 4,691 $ 9,251 $ 8,938









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.32 $ 2.62 $ 2.52 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.32 $ 2.62 $ 2.52 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.441 $ 0.427 $ 0.881 $ 0.853









Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,523,135 3,541,703 3,525,788 3,544,343 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,524,517 3,543,170 3,526,483 3,544,974











CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)









(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended,

June 30, March 31, Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30,

2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income $ 15,502 $ 15,017 $ 15,088 $ 14,259 $ 14,028 Interest expense 3,166 3,102 2,845 2,489 2,277 Net interest income 12,336 11,915 12,243 11,770 11,751 Provision for loan losses 350 400 625 475 325 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,986 11,515 11,618 11,295 11,426 Non-interest income 1,997 2,022 1,997 2,022 1,835 Investment securities gains (losses), net 30 11 (20) (12) 7 Non-interest expenses 8,237 8,322 8,235 7,788 7,702 Income before provision for income taxes 5,776 5,226 5,360 5,517 5,566 Provision for income taxes 930 821 845 936 875 Net income $ 4,846 $ 4,405 $ 4,515 $ 4,581 $ 4,691 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 $ 1.30 $ 1.32 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 $ 1.30 $ 1.32













CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 9,316 6 0.26 9,112 4 0.18 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 15,498 98 2.54 11,191 62 2.19 Investment securities 232,907 1,722 2.96 249,206 1,628 2.61 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 214,557 2,867 5.36 214,932 2,814 5.25 Construction loans 20,308 262 5.17 23,349 273 4.69 Commercial Loans 419,175 5,805 5.55 391,935 5,197 5.32 Agricultural Loans 335,266 3,875 4.64 298,266 3,286 4.42 Loans to state & political subdivisions 98,979 972 3.94 99,301 873 3.53 Other loans 9,705 184 7.60 9,494 184 7.82 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,097,990 13,965 5.10 1,037,277 12,627 4.88 Total interest-earning assets 1,355,711 15,791 4.67 1,306,786 14,321 4.40 Cash and due from banks 6,052



6,529



Bank premises and equipment 16,133



16,356



Other assets 73,702



65,473



Total non-interest earning assets 95,887



88,358



Total assets 1,451,598



1,395,144



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 329,539 589 0.72 330,550 404 0.49 Savings accounts 217,537 206 0.38 189,457 51 0.11 Money market accounts 161,611 509 1.26 160,719 365 0.91 Certificates of deposit 288,788 1,094 1.52 268,526 765 1.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 997,475 2,398 0.96 949,252 1,585 0.67 Other borrowed funds 110,598 768 2.79 125,815 692 2.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,108,073 3,166 1.15 1,075,067 2,277 0.85 Demand deposits 181,277



170,287



Other liabilities 14,127



12,617



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 195,404



182,904



Stockholders' equity 148,121



137,173



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,451,598



1,395,144



Net interest income

12,625



12,044

Net interest spread (5)



3.52%



3.55% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.74%



3.70% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



122%



122%















(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance (1) Interest Rate Balance (1) Interest Rate (dollars in thousands) $ $ % $ $ % ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits at banks 9,165 13 0.29 8,609 9 0.21 Interest bearing time deposits at banks 15,498 195 2.54 10,753 115 2.16 Investment securities 250,219 3,416 2.73 259,425 3,232 2.49 Loans: (2)(3)(4)











Residential mortgage loans 215,110 5,692 5.34 214,766 5,538 5.20 Construction loans 24,351 620 5.13 20,523 474 4.66 Commercial Loans 410,532 11,201 5.50 390,068 10,175 5.26 Agricultural Loans 334,895 7,639 4.60 291,030 6,324 4.38 Loans to state & political subdivisions 99,945 1,951 3.94 101,891 1,788 3.54 Other loans 9,737 368 7.62 9,500 368 7.81 Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4) 1,094,570 27,471 5.06 1,027,778 24,667 4.84 Total interest-earning assets 1,369,452 31,095 4.58 1,306,565 28,023 4.33 Cash and due from banks 6,395



6,717



Bank premises and equipment 16,198



16,418



Other assets 56,135



54,590



Total non-interest earning assets 78,728



77,725



Total assets 1,448,180



1,384,290



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











NOW accounts 328,951 1,167 0.72 328,256 733 0.45 Savings accounts 214,361 390 0.37 187,361 101 0.11 Money market accounts 161,518 1,014 1.27 153,345 610 0.80 Certificates of deposit 291,074 2,141 1.48 267,407 1,457 1.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 995,904 4,712 0.95 936,369 2,901 0.62 Other borrowed funds 112,204 1,556 2.79 132,179 1,339 2.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,108,108 6,268 1.14 1,068,548 4,240 0.80 Demand deposits 179,144



167,255



Other liabilities 14,164



12,577



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 193,308



179,832



Stockholders' equity 146,764



135,910



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity 1,448,180



1,384,290



Net interest income

24,827



23,783

Net interest spread (5)



3.44%



3.53% Net interest income as a percentage











of average interest-earning assets



3.66%



3.67% Ratio of interest-earning assets











to interest-bearing liabilities



124%



122%



















(1) Averages are based on daily averages. (2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees. (3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. (4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)









(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)









(In Thousands)











June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,

2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Real estate:









Residential $ 213,014 $ 214,635 $ 215,305 $ 213,255 $ 213,242 Commercial 347,430 334,371 319,265 312,982 309,571 Agricultural 294,332 295,547 284,520 280,569 262,691 Construction 20,950 18,611 33,913 30,262 27,901 Consumer 9,854 9,773 9,858 9,702 9,740 Other commercial loans 76,179 74,323 74,118 72,219 75,002 Other agricultural loans 41,689 43,245 42,186 39,917 42,131 State & political subdivision loans 96,174 100,412 102,718 101,425 99,922 Total loans 1,099,622 1,090,917 1,081,883 1,060,331 1,040,200 Less: allowance for loan losses 13,304 13,084 12,884 12,383 11,941 Net loans $ 1,086,318 $ 1,077,833 $ 1,068,999 $ 1,047,948 $ 1,028,259











Past due and non-performing assets





















Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing $ 2,599 $ 4,470 $ 3,308 $ 3,127 $ 5,143











Non-accrual loans $ 12,534 $ 11,700 $ 13,724 $ 14,530 $ 10,931 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing 175 64 68 302 1,046 Non-performing loans $ 12,709 $ 11,764 $ 13,792 $ 14,832 $ 11,977 OREO 3,853 4,295 601 628 471 Total Non-performing assets $ 16,562 $ 16,059 $ 14,393 $ 15,460 $ 12,448





































3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months

Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In Thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 13,084 $ 12,884 $ 12,383 $ 11,941 $ 11,587 Charge-offs (139) (214) (140) (48) (61) Recoveries 9 14 16 15 90 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (130) (200) (124) (33) 29 Provision for loan losses 350 400 625 475 325 Balance, end of period $ 13,304 $ 13,084 $ 12,884 $ 12,383 $ 11,941











