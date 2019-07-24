Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Jul 24, 2019, 08:13 ET

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

  • Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $9.3 million, which is 3.5% higher than 2018's net income through June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 15.9% compared to 15.4% in the comparable period in 2018.
  • Net income was $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which is 3.3% higher than the net income for 2018's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 16.1% compared to 15.7% in the comparable period in 2018.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses of $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was an increase of $1.1 million, or 4.7%, over the same period a year ago.
  • Net loan growth totaled $17.3 million in the first half of 2019, or 3.2% annualized.
  • Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 was 13.09% and 12.61% compared to 13.68% and 13.15% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2018.
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 was 15.72% and 15.17% compared to 16.74% and 16.14% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2018. (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 was 1.34% and 1.28% compared to 1.34% and 1.29% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $9,251,000 which compares to net income of $8,938,000 for the first six months of 2018, an increase of $313,000 or 3.5%. Basic earnings per share of $2.62 for the first six months of 2019 compares to $2.52 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 12.61% and 13.15%, while annualized return on assets was 1.28% and 1.29%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $24,251,000 compared to $23,171,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $1,080,000, or 4.7%. Average interest earning assets increased $62.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $66.8 million while average investment securities decreased $9.2 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.58%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 34 basis points to 1.14%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.66% compared to 3.67% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $750,000 compared to $825,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $75,000. The decrease provision primarily reflects the lower level of loan growth experienced during 2019 compared to 2018.
  • Total non-interest income was $4,060,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which is $312,000 more than the non-interest income of $3,748,000 for the same period last year. The increase was driven by revenue increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $16,559,000 compared to $15,534,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,025,000, or 6.6%. Salaries and benefits increased $461,000 primarily due to merit increases, employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $426,000, which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $129,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $442,000.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to 2018

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $4,846,000 which compares to net income of $4,691,000 for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $155,000 or 3.3%. Basic earnings per share of $1.38 for three months ended June 30, 2019 compares to $1.32 for the 2018 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 13.09% and 13.68%, respectively, while annualized return on assets was 1.34% for both periods.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $12,336,000 compared to $11,751,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $585,000, or 5.0%. Average interest earning assets increased $48.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period last year. Average loans increased $60.7 million while average investment securities decreased $16.3 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 27 basis points to 4.67%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 30 basis points to 1.15%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rise in the federal funds rate during 2018. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.74% compared to 3.70% for the same period last year and increased 12 basis points from the first quarter's net interest margin of 3.62%.
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $350,000 compared to $325,000 for comparable period in 2018, an increase of $25,000.
  • Total non-interest income was $2,027,000 for the three months June 30, 2019, which is $185,000 more than the comparable period last year. The increase in revenues was driven by increases in our wealth management division, which includes trust fees and brokerage and insurance commissions.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $8,237,000 compared to $7,702,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $535,000, or 7.0%. Salaries and benefits increased $267,000 primarily due to employee commissions, health insurance costs and profit sharing. Other expenses increased $235,000, which was primarily due to an increase in costs as a result of the decision to terminate a pension plan acquired as part the First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $55,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 16.1% compared to 15.7% in the comparable period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At June 30, 2019, total assets were $1.45 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2018 and $1.40 billion at June 30, 2018.
  • Available for sale securities of $236.7 million at June 30, 2019 decreased $4.3 million from December 31, 2018 and $13.3 million from June 30, 2018. The resulting funds were utilized to fund growth in the loan portfolio.
  • Net loans as of June 30, 2019 totaled $1.09 billion and increased $17.3 million from December 31, 2018 and $58.1 million from June 30, 2018. Net loan growth for the second quarter was $8.5 million. Net loan growth for 2019 has been negatively impacted by transfers to other real estate owned as the result of a settlement with a customer in bankruptcy and several large loan payoffs. The growth in 2019 was in commercial and agricultural relationships, which continues the trend from 2018.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $13,304,000 at June 30, 2019 which is an increase of $420,000 from December 31, 2018. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $750,000 and recoveries of $23,000, offset by charge-offs of $353,000. Annualized net charge-offs as a percent of total loans through June 30, 2019 was .06%. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.19% as of December 31, 2018.
  • Deposits decreased $1.5 million from December 31, 2018, to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily due to timing differences and a municipal customer withdrawing funds to start a large construction project. Borrowed funds increased $9.8 million from December 31, 2018 to $101.0 million at June 30, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $3.9 million at June 30, 2019.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $148.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $139.2 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $8,792,000. The increase was attributable to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaling $9.3 million, offset by cash dividends of $3.1 million. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $3.5 million from December 31, 2018.

Dividend Declared

On June 4, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.445 per share, which was paid on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.431 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2018. The Board also declared a 1% stock dividend, payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019. 

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,700 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where First Citizens Community Bank's offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed

or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



As of or For The

As of or For The

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income and Performance Ratios



Net Income 

$              4,846

$          4,691

$            9,251

$          8,938

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.34%

1.34%

1.28%

1.29%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.09%

13.68%

12.61%

13.15%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (b)

15.72%

16.74%

15.17%

16.14%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74%

3.70%

3.66%

3.67%

Earnings per share - basic (c)

$                1.38

$            1.32

$               2.62

$            2.52

Earnings per share - diluted (c)

$                1.38

$            1.32

$               2.62

$            2.52

Number of shares used in computation - basic (c)

3,523,135

3,541,703

3,525,788

3,544,343

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (c)

3,524,517

3,543,170

3,526,483

3,544,974

Cash dividends paid per share 

$              0.441

$          0.427

$            0.881

$          0.853

Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.05%

(0.01%)

0.06%

0.02%






June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

Asset quality



Allowance for loan and lease losses

$            13,304

$        11,941

Non-performing assets

$            16,562

$        12,448

Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.21%

1.15%

Non-performing assets to total loans

1.51%

1.20%
















Equity



Book value per share (c)

$              42.08

$          38.80

Tangible Book value per share (b) (c)

$              35.06

$          31.74

Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$              60.50

$          63.00

Common shares outstanding

3,525,320

3,512,653





















Other



Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

13.73%

13.23%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

12.48%

12.04%

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)

11.78%

11.30%

Leverage Ratio

9.37%

8.94%

Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

261.8

262.9

Loan to Deposit Ratio

92.90%

92.99%











Balance Sheet Highlights 

June 30,

December 31

June 30,

2019

2018

2018





Assets

$      1,447,170

$   1,430,712

$      1,397,594

Investment securities

237,297

241,526

250,220

Loans (net of unearned income)

1,099,622

1,081,883

1,040,200

Allowance for loan losses

13,304

12,884

11,941

Deposits

1,183,658

1,185,156

1,118,592

Stockholders' Equity

148,021

139,229

132,281





(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2019 and actual for the remaining period.

(b) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

(c) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.






CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


(UNAUDITED)







June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2019

2018

2018

ASSETS:


Cash and due from banks:


  Noninterest-bearing

$           15,552

$         15,327

$             14,521

  Interest-bearing

917

1,470

1,092

Total cash and cash equivalents

16,469

16,797

15,613




Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

15,498

15,498

13,762




Equity securities

557

516

195




Available-for-sale securities

236,740

241,010

250,025




Loans held for sale

778

1,127

1,931




Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $13,304 at June 30, 2019; 


    $12,884 at December 31, 2018 and $11,941 at June 30, 2018)

1,086,318

1,068,999

1,028,259




Premises and equipment

16,024

16,273

16,289

Accrued interest receivable

4,612

4,452

4,285

Goodwill

23,296

23,296

23,296

Bank owned life insurance

27,810

27,505

27,189

Other intangibles

1,460

1,623

1,756

Other assets

17,608

13,616

14,994




TOTAL ASSETS

$      1,447,170

$    1,430,712

$        1,397,594




LIABILITIES:


Deposits:


  Noninterest-bearing

$         183,903

$       179,971

$           169,014

  Interest-bearing

999,755

1,005,185

949,578

Total deposits

1,183,658

1,185,156

1,118,592

Borrowed funds

100,984

91,194

133,652

Accrued interest payable

1,048

1,076

903

Other liabilities

13,459

14,057

12,166

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,299,149

1,291,483

1,265,313

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized


  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2019 or 2018

-

-

-

Common stock


  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2019,
  December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018: issued 3,938,673 at June
  30 2019 and 3,904,212 at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018

3,939

3,904

3,904

Additional paid-in capital

55,096

53,099

53,098

Retained earnings

103,733

99,727

93,717

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(337)

(3,921)

(5,357)

Treasury stock, at cost:  413,353 at June 30, 2019; 399,616 shares 


  at December 31, 2018 and 391,559 shares at June 30, 2018

(14,410)

(13,580)

(13,081)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

148,021

139,229

132,281

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND


   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      1,447,170

$    1,430,712

$        1,397,594




CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 

June 30, 

June 30, 

(in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans

$     13,776

$    12,461

$     27,090

$    24,322

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

104

66

208

124

Investment securities:



    Taxable

1,128

916

2,236

1,716

    Nontaxable

374

474

731

1,001

    Dividends

120

111

254

248

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

15,502

14,028

30,519

27,411

INTEREST EXPENSE:



Deposits

2,398

1,585

4,712

2,901

Borrowed funds

768

692

1,556

1,339

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

3,166

2,277

6,268

4,240

NET INTEREST INCOME

12,336

11,751

24,251

23,171

Provision for loan losses

350

325

750

825

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER



    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

11,986

11,426

23,501

22,346

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



Service charges

1,174

1,170

2,273

2,274

Trust

209

150

441

401

Brokerage and insurance

261

168

554

349

Gains on loans sold

64

60

163

132

Equity security gains, net

30

7

41

13

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

154

154

305

306

Other

135

133

283

273

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,027

1,842

4,060

3,748

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



Salaries and employee benefits

5,004

4,737

10,033

9,572

Occupancy 

517

514

1,109

1,106

Furniture and equipment

181

122

336

264

Professional fees

316

367

758

766

FDIC insurance

105

107

216

207

Pennsylvania shares tax

275

300

550

600

Amortization of intangibles

66

74

132

150

ORE expenses

109

52

216

86

Other

1,664

1,429

3,209

2,783

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

8,237

7,702

16,559

15,534

Income before provision for income taxes

5,776

5,566

11,002

10,560

Provision for income taxes

930

875

1,751

1,622

NET INCOME

$       4,846

$      4,691

$       9,251

$      8,938





PER COMMON SHARE DATA:



Net Income - Basic

$          1.38

$        1.32

$          2.62

$        2.52

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.38

$        1.32

$          2.62

$        2.52

Cash Dividends Paid 

$        0.441

$      0.427

$        0.881

$      0.853





Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,523,135

3,541,703

3,525,788

3,544,343

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,524,517

3,543,170

3,526,483

3,544,974





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)




(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Interest income

$     15,502

$      15,017

$      15,088

$      14,259

$      14,028

Interest expense

3,166

3,102

2,845

2,489

2,277

Net interest income

12,336

11,915

12,243

11,770

11,751

Provision for loan losses

350

400

625

475

325

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

11,986

11,515

11,618

11,295

11,426

Non-interest income

1,997

2,022

1,997

2,022

1,835

Investment securities gains (losses), net

30

11

(20)

(12)

7

Non-interest expenses

8,237

8,322

8,235

7,788

7,702

Income before provision for income taxes

5,776

5,226

5,360

5,517

5,566

Provision for income taxes

930

821

845

936

875

Net income

$       4,846

$        4,405

$        4,515

$        4,581

$        4,691

Earnings Per Share Basic

$         1.38

$          1.24

$          1.28

$          1.30

$          1.32

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$         1.38

$          1.24

$          1.28

$          1.30

$          1.32






CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

9,316

6

0.26

9,112

4

0.18

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

15,498

98

2.54

11,191

62

2.19

Investment securities

232,907

1,722

2.96

249,206

1,628

2.61

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

214,557

2,867

5.36

214,932

2,814

5.25

  Construction loans

20,308

262

5.17

23,349

273

4.69

  Commercial Loans

419,175

5,805

5.55

391,935

5,197

5.32

  Agricultural Loans

335,266

3,875

4.64

298,266

3,286

4.42

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

98,979

972

3.94

99,301

873

3.53

  Other loans

9,705

184

7.60

9,494

184

7.82

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,097,990

13,965

5.10

1,037,277

12,627

4.88

Total interest-earning assets

1,355,711

15,791

4.67

1,306,786

14,321

4.40

Cash and due from banks

6,052

6,529

Bank premises and equipment

16,133

16,356

Other assets

73,702

65,473

Total non-interest earning assets

95,887

88,358

Total assets

1,451,598

1,395,144

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  NOW accounts

329,539

589

0.72

330,550

404

0.49

  Savings accounts

217,537

206

0.38

189,457

51

0.11

  Money market accounts

161,611

509

1.26

160,719

365

0.91

  Certificates of deposit

288,788

1,094

1.52

268,526

765

1.14

Total interest-bearing deposits

997,475

2,398

0.96

949,252

1,585

0.67

Other borrowed funds

110,598

768

2.79

125,815

692

2.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,108,073

3,166

1.15

1,075,067

2,277

0.85

Demand deposits

181,277

170,287

Other liabilities

14,127

12,617

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

195,404

182,904

Stockholders' equity

148,121

137,173

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,451,598

1,395,144

Net interest income

12,625

12,044

Net interest spread (5)

3.52%

3.55%

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.74%

3.70%

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

122%

122%







(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.


CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

9,165

13

0.29

8,609

9

0.21

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

15,498

195

2.54

10,753

115

2.16

Investment securities

250,219

3,416

2.73

259,425

3,232

2.49

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

215,110

5,692

5.34

214,766

5,538

5.20

  Construction loans

24,351

620

5.13

20,523

474

4.66

  Commercial Loans

410,532

11,201

5.50

390,068

10,175

5.26

  Agricultural Loans

334,895

7,639

4.60

291,030

6,324

4.38

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

99,945

1,951

3.94

101,891

1,788

3.54

  Other loans

9,737

368

7.62

9,500

368

7.81

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,094,570

27,471

5.06

1,027,778

24,667

4.84

Total interest-earning assets

1,369,452

31,095

4.58

1,306,565

28,023

4.33

Cash and due from banks

6,395

6,717

Bank premises and equipment

16,198

16,418

Other assets

56,135

54,590

Total non-interest earning assets

78,728

77,725

Total assets

1,448,180

1,384,290

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  NOW accounts

328,951

1,167

0.72

328,256

733

0.45

  Savings accounts

214,361

390

0.37

187,361

101

0.11

  Money market accounts

161,518

1,014

1.27

153,345

610

0.80

  Certificates of deposit

291,074

2,141

1.48

267,407

1,457

1.10

Total interest-bearing deposits

995,904

4,712

0.95

936,369

2,901

0.62

Other borrowed funds

112,204

1,556

2.79

132,179

1,339

2.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,108,108

6,268

1.14

1,068,548

4,240

0.80

Demand deposits

179,144

167,255

Other liabilities

14,164

12,577

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

193,308

179,832

Stockholders' equity

146,764

135,910

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,448,180

1,384,290

Net interest income

24,827

23,783

Net interest spread (5)

3.44%

3.53%

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.66%

3.67%

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

124%

122%









(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.


CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)




(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)




(In Thousands)





June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Real estate:




  Residential

$     213,014

$      214,635

$       215,305

$      213,255

$      213,242

  Commercial

347,430

334,371

319,265

312,982

309,571

  Agricultural

294,332

295,547

284,520

280,569

262,691

  Construction

20,950

18,611

33,913

30,262

27,901

Consumer

9,854

9,773

9,858

9,702

9,740

Other commercial loans

76,179

74,323

74,118

72,219

75,002

Other agricultural loans

41,689

43,245

42,186

39,917

42,131

State & political subdivision loans

96,174

100,412

102,718

101,425

99,922

Total loans

1,099,622

1,090,917

1,081,883

1,060,331

1,040,200

Less: allowance for loan losses

13,304

13,084

12,884

12,383

11,941

Net loans

$  1,086,318

$   1,077,833

$   1,068,999

$   1,047,948

$   1,028,259






Past due and non-performing assets










Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          2,599

$          4,470

$           3,308

$          3,127

$          5,143






Non-accrual loans

$       12,534

$        11,700

$         13,724

$        14,530

$        10,931

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

175

64

68

302

1,046

Non-performing loans

$       12,709

$        11,764

$         13,792

$        14,832

$        11,977

OREO

3,853

4,295

601

628

471

Total Non-performing assets

$       16,562

$        16,059

$         14,393

$        15,460

$        12,448



















3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(In Thousands)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Balance, beginning of period

$       13,084

$        12,884

$         12,383

$        11,941

$        11,587

Charge-offs

(139)

(214)

(140)

(48)

(61)

Recoveries

9

14

16

15

90

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(130)

(200)

(124)

(33)

29

Provision for loan losses

350

400

625

475

325

Balance, end of period

$       13,304

$        13,084

$         12,884

$        12,383

$        11,941






CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








As of 


June 30,


2019

2018

Tangible Equity



Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$      148,021

$           132,281

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(337)

(5,357)

Intangible Assets

24,756

25,052

Non-GAAP Tangible Equity

123,602

112,586

Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2018 stock Dividend

3,525,320

3,547,114

Tangible Book value per share (a) 

$           35.06

$               31.74







As of 


June 30,


2019

2018

Tangible Equity per share



Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$           41.98

$               37.29

Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss

(0.10)

(1.51)

Book value per share

42.08

38.80

Adjustments for intangible assets

7.02

7.06

Tangible Book value per share

$           35.06

$               31.74